House Dems Announce Two Articles of Impeachment

Democrats on Tuesday unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. There will likely be a full House vote as early as next week.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced that Democrats were going forward with charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Nadler said Trump had “violated his oath to the American people.”

He was flanked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic committee chairs, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

“The president’s continuing abuse of power has left us no choice,” Schiff said, going into details behind the charges.

The evidence of the president’s impeachable conduct is “overwhelming and uncontested” regarding abuse of power with regard to Ukraine.

Both of those statements are lies. The evidence goes against impeachment and it is contested by the President, Republicans in Congress, the Ukraine President, and others.

Schiff said Trump had solicited a foreign nation to publicly announce that investigations into his political opponent, and by doing so, had undermined U.S. national security.

“When the president got caught he committed his second impeachable act,” Schiff said, referring to obstruction of Congress.

“Why not let him cheat in one more election. Why not let him cheat just one more time?” Schiff asked rhetorically, responding to critics who say Democrats are moving too fast.

He said Democrats had to move quickly in order to protect the 2020 election and could not wait for court challenges to congressional subpoenas to play out.

Pelosi began the announcement by calling it a “solemn” occasion similar to when all members of Congress take an oath to protect the Constitution. [Come on, the woman is thrilled]

As if to reinforce that, she and her fellow Democrats walked out of the room silently without taking questions.

Three Democrats solicited help from Ukraine about four investigations and threatened to withhold aid if they didn’t come through.

There was interference in the election — by Democrats — and they are trying to interfere in the next one by taking out the President.