House Dems Are ENRAGED After Hope Hicks' Testimony

S.Noble
CNN hoped for a blockbuster story today after Hope Hicks testified behind closed doors. They said she no longer returns some of the President’s calls, which is probably a total and complete lie. They are now very angry that nothing came of her testimony and they’re calling her the “Forrest Gump of the Trump White House.”

The President exercised executive privilege over her testimony, which is his right to do.

Democrats are reportedly ENRAGED. ENRAGED, I TELL YOU. They think they are the only ones in D.C. with power. Well, surprise!

Some Dems now want to start impeachment proceedings for obstruction.

CNN correspondent Manu Raju reported earlier [her testimony is over] that Dems not happy so far with Hope Hicks appearance. Karen Bass told me “it’s pretty ridiculous” WH counsels are objecting to any questions about her time at the WH, as Nadler goes one-by-one through the questions. Nadler made clear to Hicks and the WH that he views this as “absurd”

Ted Lieu, the hard-left ranter of the House, is furious but seems to forget that is what every one of Hillary’s people did with no objections from Democrats at that time.

We are watching the goose-gander rights in action.

According to Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu (CA), Hope Hicks even refused to answer where her office was located in the White House. 😂😂😂😂😂

Democrats are trying to say the President is hiding something. He gave an unprecedented amount of information to Mueller and he has the right to assert executive privilege. When Hillary’s staff refused to answer any questions, there wasn’t a peep out of these Democrats and she wasn’t the President.

Trump Made Some Legitimate Comments on Twitter and the Media Is Reporting He’s LASHING OUT [The Hill]!

This is ridiculous. There is nothing crazy about what he is saying here.

