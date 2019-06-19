House Dems Are ENRAGED After Hope Hicks’ Testimony

CNN hoped for a blockbuster story today after Hope Hicks testified behind closed doors. They said she no longer returns some of the President’s calls, which is probably a total and complete lie. They are now very angry that nothing came of her testimony and they’re calling her the “Forrest Gump of the Trump White House.”

The President exercised executive privilege over her testimony, which is his right to do.

Democrats are reportedly ENRAGED. ENRAGED, I TELL YOU. They think they are the only ones in D.C. with power. Well, surprise!

Some Dems now want to start impeachment proceedings for obstruction.

CNN correspondent Manu Raju reported earlier [her testimony is over] that Dems not happy so far with Hope Hicks appearance. Karen Bass told me “it’s pretty ridiculous” WH counsels are objecting to any questions about her time at the WH, as Nadler goes one-by-one through the questions. Nadler made clear to Hicks and the WH that he views this as “absurd”

Ted Lieu, the hard-left ranter of the House, is furious but seems to forget that is what every one of Hillary’s people did with no objections from Democrats at that time.

We are watching the goose-gander rights in action.

According to Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu (CA), Hope Hicks even refused to answer where her office was located in the White House. 😂😂😂😂😂

I am watching Obstruction of Justice in action, as @TheJusticeDept is objecting to everything that Hope Hicks wants to say during her tenure in the White House. The Administration’s position is absurd & they will lose in court. What is the @realDonaldTrump Administration hiding? https://t.co/BqhkJJlbU5 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 19, 2019

Democrats are trying to say the President is hiding something. He gave an unprecedented amount of information to Mueller and he has the right to assert executive privilege. When Hillary’s staff refused to answer any questions, there wasn’t a peep out of these Democrats and she wasn’t the President.

“The president is continuing to engage in a coverup to try to prevent Congress from finding the facts …and for the American people to know the full truth.” –@repcicilline (D-RI) moments before Hope Hicks departs a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee. pic.twitter.com/goMJGvs634 — CSPAN (@cspan) June 19, 2019

Trump Made Some Legitimate Comments on Twitter and the Media Is Reporting He’s LASHING OUT [The Hill]!

This is ridiculous. There is nothing crazy about what he is saying here.

….33,000 Emails that Hillary and her lawyer deleted and acid washed AFTER GETTING A SUBPOENA FROM CONGRESS? That is real Obstruction that the Dems want no part of because their hearings are RIGGED and a disgrace to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019