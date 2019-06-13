While ignoring the open borders and myriad other emergencies, Democrats are busy trying to find a crime to level against the President and they have a new cause to pander to their minority base — reparations hearings!

They took time off from trying to give themselves raises to talk about giving more money away without justification.

“The topic of reparations for slavery is headed to Capitol Hill for its first hearing in more than a decade with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and actor Danny Glover set to testify before a House panel,” the Associated Press confirmed Thursday.

Both of these men are rich and hard-left.

The hearing will take place next Wednesday before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. The hearing will examine — through discourse — “the legacy of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, its continuing impact on the community and the path to restorative justice.”

Disgraced former Michigan Rep. John Conyers, a MeToo perv, concocted the idea.

Jackson Lee Is Pushing It And Speaker Pelosi Supports It

Crazy Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who describes herself as a “freed slave,” is a sponsor of the bill in the absence of Conyers. Speaker Pelosi supports the idea of course. [She’s a freed slave? She’s older than she looks]

“As you probably are aware, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has legislation to study this issue, and I support that,” she said in February at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“One of the things that we can do not only just in terms of trying to make up for a horrible, sinful thing that happened in our country in terms of slavery, but for our country to live up to who we think we are.”

“We have to reduce the disparity in income in our country, we have to reduce the disparity in access to education in an affordable way in our country, reduce the health disparities in our country … so while we’re studying how we deal with the reparations issue, there’s plenty we can do to improve the quality of life of many people in our country.”

She’s not alone in feeling like this.

Glover — a dear friend, and admirer of the late commie Hugo Chavez — will be present at the hearing because he’s long supported reparations.

Glover calls for reparative justice and restorative justice to make amends for slavery and marginalization [mostly committed by Democrats]. Democrats should pay the reparations for the KKK and the Jim Crow laws their forebears were responsible for conjuring up and implementing.