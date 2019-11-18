House Dems open another investigation into Trump to end his presidency

The House Democrats have moved the goalposts again and added yet another investigation of Donald Trump. Instead of doing their job and legislating, they are turning every committee in the House into a weapon against their political enemies.

They will never accept the results of the 2016 election.

The latest probe is to determine if the President lied to Robert Mueller in his written defense.

CNN reports:

Former Trump deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates testified that Trump and Stone talked about information that was coming that could help the campaign in mid-2016, at a time when Stone was attempting to get secret details about stolen Democratic documents WikiLeaks had.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort also apparently told the Mueller grand jury what Trump’s approach to WikiLeaks had been in 2016, according to the Mueller report.

But Trump told Mueller in his written statements he didn’t recall discussing WikiLeaks with Stone.

The House Democrats want to know what Manafort told the grand jury, but grand jury information is secret. They want the information in the hopes of finding a crime.

The statement came during arguments over Congress’s request to have secret grand jury evidence from the Mueller report released urgently for its impeachment inquiry.

The Washington Post, a majority of the three-member panel of judges “seemed inclined to uphold the House’s authority to obtain grand jury records as part of impeachment proceedings, but was considering staying the release of information and requiring the House to provide a more detailed showing of why it needed each disclosure it sought, at least behind closed doors with the lower court.”