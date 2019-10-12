House Dems Spend the Day Listening to a Disgruntled Ex-Employee

Obama appointee and disgruntled employee, Marie Yovanovitch, was called into the latest Democrat House hearing to complain for hours about how she was fired unfairly. The entire day was spent examining why she feels she should not have been removed as ambassador to Ukraine, despite the fact that the President can remove her without any reason at all at any time.

The former Ambassador was removed and no reason was given, but as an anti-Trump operative, she knows why.

MEDIA NO LONGER CARES ABOUT THE TRUTH

Prior to the hearing, Democrats suggested that removing her without an explanation was something sinister. They also questioned the idea that the President might be behind it.

So?

The Washington Post blared out a headline, “Ousted ambassador Marie Yovanovitch tells Congress Trump pressured State Department to remove her.”

As if in shock, the publication wrote, “Ousted ambassador Marie Yovanovitch tells Congress Trump pressured State Dept. to remove her. The Post said she was “incredulous that the U.S. government chose to remove an Ambassador based…on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”

How does she know that since no reason was given. Even if the President did pressure State, it doesn’t matter at all. He is the boss.

As for a fired employee stating she is “incredulous.” That’s not news certainly by any standard.

They were not false claims

The claims against her were not false either. The State Department confirmed the worst one about a list of people she told Ukraine not to prosecute. Additionally, Ukraine officials are the ones who wanted her removed for interfering in their probes and their election.

The media doesn’t care about the truth. All of them form a militant army aimed at unseating the President.

People don’t have time to examine every word or phrase or examine everything they hear and the press knows it. The media hacks no longer care to tell the truth since they have made a full transition to opinion journalism, a misnomer if ever there was one.

Do they act like they care if they’re not credible? Polls show people don’t trust them, but still they do nothing to win the public over.

The goal is to get enough distorted soundbites out to the public, overwhelming them with their message.

While Yovanovitch admitted she worked at the pleasure of the President, her firing was exploited to create a false impression. The media and the Democrats know what they are doing. Make no mistake, they are doing this with full knowledge and deliberateness.

Mostly, the press prefers to omit important facts as opposed to making them up, although they are not averse to either method.

THE FACTS THE MEDIA WON’T TELL YOU

Ms. Yovanovitch was incredulous that she was removed although she was inappropriately anti-Trump in public on numerous occasions.

Most people who were put in place by an antagonistic prior administration would know why they were fired, especially if they were bashing their boss and, in her case, interfering in Ukraine investigations.

But not our Marie Yovanovitch and not our House Democrats! John Solomon has reported the following information over the past couple years.

In May 2018, a Chair of a powerful House committee wrote a letter to Secretary Pompeo saying he just got back from Ukraine and while there, Ms. Yovanovitch made inappropriate negative comments about the administration.

Come November, Ukraine officials complained about her, and even hired a U.S. lawyer, to inform the administration that she was interfering in their investigations.

By February, the Attorney General of Ukraine said Ambassador Yovanovitch gave him a list of names she did not want to see him prosecuting. The State Department confirmed that she told them to not pursue a George Soros group, AntAC. The State Department actually funded Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC) and it was under investigation for misuse of funds.

Several career diplomats said that in the middle of the Ukraine election, she called for the removal of a prosecutor. That is a serious violation.

You’d Never Find This Out from the Times, CNN, or the Post

The press and social media mischaracterized Yovanovitch’s testimony and articles, claiming impeachment furor grows. Her testimony was useless but the media won’t tell you that.

No Washington stories mention the truth about her ties to corrupt Soros groups, her aggressive interference in Ukraine affairs, or her disparaging comments in public about the administration.

The hearing was held behind closed doors for no good reason. As Rep. Lee Zeldin said, “Participated all day in the depo of former Amb Yovanovitch. Not ONE word uttered over several hrs behind closed doors deep in the Capitol basement couldn’t/shouldn’t have been asked & answered live in front of YOU. Time for Pelosi/Schiff to invite the public into their clown show.”

The media cannot be trusted. In only a decade, I have gone from quoting all the mainstream news to quoting the mainstream news with caveats and only after I have attempted to verify it.

We no longer have a free press. Our press is a Democrat, far-left Democrat, sponsored press.