House Dems Want to Call Congress Back to Fight White Supremacy

House Democrats demand Nancy Pelosi call Congress back to fight [fake] white supremacy. Vice reported:

Freshman Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) and Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) are circulating a letter calling for both the Senate and the House to come back to Washington and cancel their district-work period in the wake of the massacres in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, to work on domestic terrorism and gun control measures. The El Paso shootings took place in Escobar’s district.

“We should not wait until the district work period ends on Sept. 9 to take action that will protect the American people,” reads the letter, which was being circulated to House Democrats Tuesday and was obtained exclusively by VICE News.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 48 members of Congress had signed on, and more might join before it’s sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Nothing else was worth calling them back. The open borders aren’t worth it, just fake white supremacy. This is another manufactured crisis. The country is in crisis, but not over white supremacy, over the coming totalitarianism. Democrats are concealing, diverting, and lying about the cultural transformation taking place before us in plain sight. They’re going for it. They don’t mind violence and encourage Antifa. You won’t hear them condemn them. What do you think that is about?

The people who want to unite the country want Congress to come back in session so they can use the white supremacy BS to trash the President. So unifying!

It’s all they’ve got.