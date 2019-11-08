House Dems want to impeach the President by Christmas

Democrats plan to impeach the President by Christmas, according to The Hill in a Friday report. They have rushed this process, such as it is, and are already moving into phase 2 — making the case for impeachment.

Led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), House Democrats appear to have wrapped up the last of 15 private depositions of current and former Trump administration officials.

Public, televised hearings will begin next week, but Americans still won’t see due process. If Republican witnesses will be allowed, they will be tightly controlled and the President’s lawyer will not be able to attend.

The media has suggested the articles of impeachment are already drawn up.

“I think, without being hasty, again, but being expeditious and deliberative, that the House ought to set for themselves a target of having dealt with this in the Intelligence Committee and Foreign Affairs and Oversight and the Judiciary Committee and on the floor by Christmas,” Rep. Denny Heck (D-Wash.), a member of the Intelligence Committee, told CNN’s “The Situation Room” on Thursday night.

They won’t even let the President and his family enjoy the holidays. They won’t let Americans enjoy the holidays.

DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEES RETURN

Allegedly to speed things along, they will only bring back a limited number of witnesses. Obviously, it will be the ones that help their case.

William Taylor will attend on Monday. He said he understood the military aid was withheld to push for a probe of the President’s political enemies. None of his information was first-hand and nothing illegal took place. According to the transcript, the President wanted corruption investigated.

Quid pro quo isn’t about you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours. It’s about corruption, such as, I’ll withhold tax dollars unless you help my son’s firm.

Marie Yovanovitch will be back on Monday and she’s upset because she was removed from her position. George Kent will also return next week.

None of them have direct evidence of quid pro quo since it didn’t happen.

Democrat Rep. Jaime Raskin claims the President ran a shadow government and there was a Ukraine shakedown.

Two National Security Council staffers, Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, will be called back in the second week, before Thanksgiving. So far, Republicans have not been allowed to call witnesses or present a case.

THE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT

They will then send recommendations for articles of impeachment to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), who is in charge of the third phase of impeachment. Nadler will hold public hearings, and then draw up articles of impeachment the week before Christmas.

The charges will likely include abuse of power and obstruction of justice. The full House will then vote and it will move on to the Senate.

While depriving the President of his civil rights, Democrat Steny Hoyer claimed in a letter to colleagues on Friday, “We can, and we will continue to make progress on critical issues while upholding our Constitutional duty.”