House Dems Want to Punish Jewish Ambassadors After Omar & Tlaib Are Barred

House Democrats are looking for ways to punish the two Jewish ambassadors who are at the center of the Omar-Tlaib banning controversy. It’s hard to imagine what they think they will get in the way of benefits from this. It is concerning and it further points to how dangerous the two anti-Semites are.

BACKGROUND

Tlaib’s commitment to BDS is the original reason Prime Minister Netanyahu banned her and her cohort Ilhan Omar. Since then, they learned her trip and her itinerary were planned by Miftah, an anti-Israel group that supports terrorism against the Jewish state.

For instance, Miftah has published articles that accuse Jews of using Christian blood for Passover and that spread neo-Nazi writings about Jewish control of the media.

When Tlaib was told she could visit her 90-year old granny, Tlaib refused because of the restrictions she herself outline as acceptable in a letter to the foreign ministry.

Inbox: Rashida Tlaib will be spending tonight at a Shabbat gathering w/ Jewish Voices for Peace. It’s a notable choice of Jewish ally for this moment: an org that supports BDS, is fairly marginal in the Jewish institutional world, + is widely seen as anti-Israel in that world. — Emma Green (@emmaogreen) August 16, 2019

Remember when Rashid went to a pro-Jihad rally in 2014? She had a ball.

Fun Fact: Here's Rashida Tlaib participating in a pro-Jihad rally in Detroit, 2014. She's wearing a Palestinian scarf which represents Hamas, a terrorist group that wants Israel wiped off the map! RETWEET to remind everyone why she's banned from Israel!! pic.twitter.com/jPBvY5uzbu — MAGA MICHELLE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Trump454545) August 16, 2019

ONE-STATE SOLUTION

These two women are very dangerous. Tlaib wants a one-state solution, removing Jews/Israel from power.

Reps Tlaib/Omar are leading the effort in the US to weaken/deligitimize Israel through BDS & more. Rep Tlaib endorsed a 1 state solution removing Jews from power. It shouldn’t be shocking they are unwelcome in a nation they are taking great pains to tear down. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/k5YEslDQV5 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) August 15, 2019

HOUSE DEMS WANT TO PUNISH TWO JEWISH AMBASSADORS

In the meantime, the House Democrats are looking into the possibility of punishing the two Jewish ambassadors over the banning of the two terror-loving Reps Omar and Tlaib.

Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer and U.S ambassador to Israel David Friedman are at the center of the controversy.

The Miami Herald reports:

About a dozen lawmakers, including senior Jewish members, began discussions on Friday morning over ways to communicate a “deep lack of confidence and trust” in Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer, and the U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

The group is weighing issuing a statement of no confidence in Dermer and opening an inspector general investigation into Friedman’s conduct, the sources said.

There is a lack of confidence they say. Dermer originally assured Hoyer — allegedly — that no congressperson would be barred.

Things change. Since then Israel discovered the two had an itinerary to stir up trouble and promote BDS.

They are angry with Friedman for not standing up for congresspeople.

What are the Democrats doing? How does this improve anything for them in the long run? They’ve lost their minds, and they’re losing them over two anti-Semite troublemaking radicals.

TLAIB IS ON A ROLL

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) will attend an event with a group that supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel one day after being denied entry into Israel in part due to her support of BDS, according to The Atlantics Emma Green, Free Beacon reported.

As Green says, Jewish Voice for Peace is “marginal.” She’s being kind here, the group is anti-Israel and they are hardcore leftists. They call Israel an “apartheid” state as they are trying to survive the terrorists so-called Palestinians support.

Inbox: Rashida Tlaib will be spending tonight at a Shabbat gathering w/ Jewish Voices for Peace. It’s a notable choice of Jewish ally for this moment: an org that supports BDS, is fairly marginal in the Jewish institutional world, + is widely seen as anti-Israel in that world. — Emma Green (@emmaogreen) August 16, 2019