House Dems will impeach Trump indefinitely & now say he committed wire fraud

Democrats released a 169-page report in the dead of night which included hundreds of pages of old material and some new charges against the President, including bribery and wire fraud.

Politico’s reporter for Congress Kyle Cheney summarized the key points of the report in a Twitter thread.

According to Cheney, the report claims the President committed “multiple federal crimes.” This is as the FISA report shows Democrats and the FBI lied and falsified information going out to the public.

In the epic report, they claim the President’s lack of remorse proves he will continue to commit crimes to influence the 2020 election. The President, however, says he’s not guilty. And, in fact, the Democrats have no fact witnesses to say he is guilty.

As we reported earlier, Democrats are trying to delegitimize the 2020 election.

They claim sole power over impeachment since the courts are too slow. They are seizing power that is not theirs to seize. The Constitution says the judicial branch is supposed to resolve disputes between these co-equal branches.

The latest, truly absurd claim, is that the President’s July 25th call to President Zelensky is wire fraud and the July 26th call to Ambassador Sondland merits a charge of bribery.

THE ENDLESS IMPEACHMENT IS THE ABUSE OF POWER

Lawyers for House Democrats told a federal court on Monday that they will continue the impeachment probe regardless of the outcome in the Senate.

“The committee has continued and will continue [its impeachment] investigations consistent with its own prior statements respecting their importance and purposes,” Letter wrote in a filing Monday

They are also going back to Russia and the Mueller probe. The House General Counsel Douglas Letter argued in the filing that they need the grand jury materials, Politico reported.

They might eventually charge the President with obstruction of justice based on the Mueller report.

Lavrentiy Beria would be so proud.

If I were to speculate, I would say they’ve gone mad as the heat is turned up on the entire Democrat Party.