House Has Proof Strzok-Page Leaked to the Press to Damage Trump

Congressmen Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan say they have seen the classified documents detailing former agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page’s anti-Trump “media leak” strategy, and they have the names of reporters who received the leaks.

The strategy was intended to selectively leak stories in the media to harm the President, his agenda, and his team.

Strzok and Page colluded with the media to damage Trump. The two agents are denying it but the congressmen have the proof.

“There are dozens of documents that support the fact that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page had ongoing relationships with multiple reporters, and that they were feeding them information to spin a narrative,” Congressman Meadows told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “It’s not legal, it’s against protocol.”

Meadows added: “They are denying it, and we have the proof that would suggest otherwise…All the documents need to be made available to the American people. Let them judge. We have nothing to hide. The president has nothing to hide. Let’s get it out there.”

The Mueller probe was never legitimate nor was the dossier or the spying accusations against Carter Page and George Papadopoulos. In fact, Mr. Papadopoulos wants Congress to investigate the possibility that he was framed.

The leaks were dropped piecemeal in 2017 during the Mueller probe of so-called collusion. It was part of a well-orchestrated, coordinated effort to give credibility to the probe and the anti-Trump propaganda.

Both Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows are trying to get these FBI texts and the warrants into the public sphere.

“Transparency is a good thing,” Jordan said. “The dossier was a big lie. What they did is, they said, ‘It’s a big lie. The more people we can get to talk about the dossier, the more likely it is they will believe the lie’. So that’s why they had the leak strategy, to support a document that was the basis of everything. That’s the big problem here. They took that dossier, this untrue document, to the secret court and didn’t tell the court important facts to get a warrant.”

Hannity asked if they deliberately lied to the FISA court, was it a “fraud perpetrated on a court?”

Jordan answered. “They didn’t tell them who paid for the dossier. Didn’t tell them that the guy who wrote it, Christopher Steele, had an extreme bias against the president, and said he was desperate to stop Trump. And they didn’t tell the court about Bruce and Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the production of the document. If you and I go to a court, we’ve got to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.”

The dossier was garbage opposition research presented as intelligence through a series of maneuvers by Hillary operatives. It was Hillary’s campaign and the DNC she controlled who paid for the dossier.

They leaked to the press and then used the resulting stories to get warrants to spy.