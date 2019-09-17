House Impeachment Clown Show Went Swimmingly

S.Noble
The House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment investigation hearing sank into the depths of chaos Tuesday as the Democrat interrogators tried their best to question Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski.

Democrats tried to use Trump’s former campaign manager to demean the President, only he basically didn’t answer any questions.

When Nadler tried to get him to answer the first question about whether he met alone with the President in June 2017, Lewandowski wanted to know the exact language of the report. After some confusion, he said he couldn’t answer questions related to confidential conversations with the President.

Finally, under pressure he obviously wasn’t feeling, he told Nadler he had to refresh his memory and wanted a copy of the report, sending Dems scrambling.

Why didn’t they have a copy of the report in front of him anyway?

Amid the back-and-forth, the top Republican on the committee, Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, moved to adjourn the hearing, forcing a failed voice vote that caused further delay in questioning.

At one point, Lewandowski was asked by New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries if he was Trump’s “hitman, the bag man, the lookout, or all of the above?”

“I think I’m the good looking man, actually,” Lewandowski replied.

One insulted Lewandowski, reminding him he wasn’t on the campaign trail. [Lewandowski might run for the Senate in New Hampshire]

It looks like Republicans learned a lot for IRS and Hillary Clinton hearings.

Watch the brief clips courtesy The Columbia Bugle for some comic relief

When they subpoenaed Lewandowski, they didn’t even tell him what the hearing was about.

Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee was herself.

Nice touch with the guns for gun control madman Swalwell.

 