House Impeachment Clown Show Went Swimmingly

The House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment investigation hearing sank into the depths of chaos Tuesday as the Democrat interrogators tried their best to question Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski.

Democrats tried to use Trump’s former campaign manager to demean the President, only he basically didn’t answer any questions.

When Nadler tried to get him to answer the first question about whether he met alone with the President in June 2017, Lewandowski wanted to know the exact language of the report. After some confusion, he said he couldn’t answer questions related to confidential conversations with the President.

Finally, under pressure he obviously wasn’t feeling, he told Nadler he had to refresh his memory and wanted a copy of the report, sending Dems scrambling.

Why didn’t they have a copy of the report in front of him anyway?

Amid the back-and-forth, the top Republican on the committee, Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, moved to adjourn the hearing, forcing a failed voice vote that caused further delay in questioning.

At one point, Lewandowski was asked by New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries if he was Trump’s “hitman, the bag man, the lookout, or all of the above?”

“I think I’m the good looking man, actually,” Lewandowski replied.

One insulted Lewandowski, reminding him he wasn’t on the campaign trail. [Lewandowski might run for the Senate in New Hampshire]

It looks like Republicans learned a lot for IRS and Hillary Clinton hearings.

Watch the brief clips courtesy The Columbia Bugle for some comic relief

Utter chaos in Chairman Nadler’s hearing! His farcical attempt to impeach President Trump by harassing Corey Lewandowski is failing. pic.twitter.com/DoBbzxqoJW — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 17, 2019

When they subpoenaed Lewandowski, they didn’t even tell him what the hearing was about.

Congressman Collins on the Democrats’ overbroad subpoenas: “We could have talked today about your favorite football team.” Corey Lewandowski: “Patriots!” Congressman: “Patriots, so you’re pretty happy right now?” Corey: “Tom is a winner!” pic.twitter.com/bnPehuhbmI — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 17, 2019

Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee was herself.

Congresswoman uses her time to yell at Lewandowski. Chairman Nadler: “The witness may answer the question.” Corey: “I don’t believe there was a question.” Congresswoman: “Yes there was.” Corey: “Could you repeat the question, I didn’t hear it. Just a rant!” Go Off King!!!! pic.twitter.com/rE3QuDS1Tw — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 17, 2019

Rep. @mattgaetz: “Do you have a thought as to why we continue to engage in a charade that is overwhelmingly opposed by the American ppl & fundamentally misunderstood by my Democrat colleagues?” Corey Lewandowski: “I think they hate @POTUS more than they love their country.” pic.twitter.com/rTm7RKkqZC — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 17, 2019

Democrat Congressman: “Are you the hitman, the bagman, the lookout, or all of the above?” Corey Lewandowski: “I think I’m the good looking man actually.” pic.twitter.com/O3XkcMBt5f — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 17, 2019

Corey Lewandowski on Witch Hunt Against the President: “I think that this Fake Russia Collusion narrative is the greatest crime committed against the American people in our generation, if not ever.” pic.twitter.com/195LO4uDmK — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 17, 2019

Rep. Eric Swalwell: “So every note that you take of the President you put in a safe? How big is that safe?” Corey Lewandowski: “It is a big safe, Congressman there’s a lot of guns in there.” Epic. pic.twitter.com/IRtz6cD02a — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 17, 2019

Nice touch with the guns for gun control madman Swalwell.