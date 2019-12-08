House Judiciary Report Says the President Can Be Impeached Over His Motives

“The mind should develop a blind spot whenever a dangerous thought presented itself. The process should be automatic, instinctive. Crimestop, they called it in Newspeak. . . . He set to work to exercise himself in crimestop. He presented himself with propositions — ‘the Party says the Earth is flat’, ‘the Party says that ice is heavier than water’ — and trained himself in not seeing or not understanding the arguments that contradicted them.” ~ Winston Smith, 1984

The House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment report released on Saturday argues that a president may be impeached for “illegitimate motives” even if his actions are “legally permissible.”

It claims that a president can be impeached without committing any criminal acts. All it takes are “illegitimate motives” to impeach a president, according to Democrats. They have nothing on Trump, but they are willing to pervert the judicial system and our constitution to impeach the President and keep him from re-election.

In the House Judiciary report, the Democrats admit they are changing the standard of impeachment to charge the President and they are proceeding for possible future threats.

They are influencing the 2020 election. Read the report below yourself.

They plan to convict him of thoughtcrimes. Seriously, read the report at the end of this article. This should terrify all Americans.

NADLER’S HISTORY MAKES HIM A HYPOCRITE

CNN asked Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler about his words back during the Clinton impeachment when he said impeachment would divide the country if it were strictly along partisan lines. Nadler claimed it won’t this time since they have a rock-solid case — in his mind. That isn’t what half the country thinks so, yes, it will divide the country, but what do Democrats care?

Nadler has also rejected all of the Republican witnesses, claiming they are irrelevant. How does giving the GOP nothing help his case?

Nadler’s a hypocrite.

Congress and the Executive Branch are co-equal branches of government and the President has asked the courts to review the Democrats’ subpoenas and demands. The Democrats decided to not allow the courts to fulfill their role as deciders in disputes between the two branches. Instead, they plan to charge him with obstruction for not complying, but the legislature is not superior to the President.

Impeachment is purely political, but it’s supposed to be used in the case of high crimes and misdemeanors. In Clinton’s case, there were crimes. There is no crime in the Trump case.

NADLER LIED AND SAID IT WAS OVERWHELMING AND UNCONTESTED

Nadler said the evidence shows “overwhelmingly” that he tried to work with the Russians in 2016 and covered it up. Then he tried to get Ukraine to intervene and covered that up. He said the evidence is “uncontested.” OF COURSE, it’s CONTESTED!

The Daily Caller wrote:

But President Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Republicans leaders have all disputed Democratic claims that the president was attempting to pursue his personal agenda in the July 25 telephone call that prompted the impeaching inquiry and that no meeting or military assistance was ever contingent on any investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter Biden.

Nadler continued by suggesting accusations that “the president sought foreign assistance in elections [and] sought to cover it up” are also not being disputed by Republicans.

He said the President is guilty of “abuse of power” and “obstruction.”

In reality, Democrats just don’t like him, his followers, or the traditional U.S. agenda.

Democrats continually saying it’s uncontested doesn’t make it so, just like it didn’t make it so when Joseph Goebbels did the same thing in the last century.

Nadler Calls It a Real and Present Danger

Nadler says there is a pattern of a “real and present danger” for the next election. The only pattern is the from the lies coming from the Democrats.

As Rep. Collins said, this week of hearings will be about Democrats trying to prove they didn’t waste Americans’ time and money with this scam.

Democrats have no proof the President is rigging the election or had political motives.

In truth, Democrats interfered.

He went on to condemn the President for comments he didn’t like such as calling neverTrumpers, ‘human scum.’

REP. MEADOWS HAD HIS SAY

READ THE JUDICIARY REPORT

