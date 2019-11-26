House Judiciary Rushes Toward a Christmas Impeachment

The House Judiciary is speeding along with its impeachment debacle, which so far, according to the GOP, is based on hearsay and assumptions.

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday invited President Trump’s legal team to participate in its first public impeachment hearing next week, the NY Times reported.

Lawmakers will convene a panel of so-called constitutional scholars to inform the panel’s debate over whether the president’s actions amount to “high crimes and misdemeanor,” according to the newspaper.

The Judiciary Committee scheduled the hearing, “The Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald J. Trump: Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment,” for Dec. 4.

Democratic officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement, did not say who the panel will invite as witnesses, but they said it would feature legal experts who could speak about constitutional precedent and the history of impeachment.

We can just imagine who they will pick.

Representative Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York and the Judiciary Committee chairman, wrote a letter to the president Tuesday afternoon notifying him of the hearing and offering his lawyers a chance to question the witnesses.

IT’S A CHRISTMAS GIFT

Democrats are rushing towards impeachment and want it done by Christmas.

“That schedule would put the House on track to potentially vote on articles of impeachment before lawmakers leave Washington for Christmas, setting up a trial in the Senate early next year,” according to The Times.

This is a Merry Christmas to 62 million Americans from the Democrats!

The Times claims it will be based on a “factual account,” but Republicans say it is based only on hearsay.

Nadler says he wants to be fair.

“I remain committed to ensuring a fair and informative process,” Mr. Nadler wrote. “To that end, I remind you that the participation of the president or his counsel has been described by the committee in past inquiries as ‘not a right but a privilege or a courtesy which is being extended to the president’s counsel.’ I am hopeful that you and your counsel will opt to participate in the committee’s hearing, consistent with the rules of decorum and with the solemn nature of the work before us.”