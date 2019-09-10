House Majority Whip Says Bill of Rights Might Not Pass Today

House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) told NBC News that he’s not sure the Bill of Rights would pass today.

Appearing on MSNBC, the Democrat said that based on regular conversations he had with people, there would be “strong support against the Bill of Rights.”

“I really believe sincerely – the climate that we’re in today – if the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments of the United States Constitution, were put before the public today, I’m not too sure that we would hold onto the Bill of Rights,” said Clyburn.

“Especially when I see what people are doing with the Second Amendment and no telling what they would do with the First Amendment,” he added.

When asked if he really believed that, he said, “Absolutely,” he replied. “There would be strong support against the Bill of Rights. Go through the Bill of Rights and I’ll tell you I run into people every day who would like to see so much of those guarantees uprooted.”

WATCH: The third highest ranking House Democrat James Clyburn says that “I really believe sincerely.. if the Bill of Rights were put before the public today, I’m not too sure that we would hold on to [them].” When asked if he really believed that, Clyburn responded “Absolutely!” pic.twitter.com/lgyqbKYt1V — MRCTV.org (@mrctv) September 9, 2019

We agree that it might not pass. Democrats don’t believe in the Bill of Rights and the Constitution is nothing without them. The Democrats are doing their best to destroy the First and Second, actually all of the amendments.

Americans have been dumbed down and don’t even know what they are. When I was interviewed for an administrative job, the Superintendent asked for a description of the 4th Amendment. I told him and he said I was the first person he interviewed who knew the answer. Sad, huh?

We must protect every amendment. Once one is gone, they will all be gone. When Democrats get back into office, whether it be 2020 or 2024, we will have open borders, political opposition will be silenced, guns will be strictly controlled, and there will be no privacy or due process. The dual system of justice will continue.

Don’t doubt me.