House Panel Interviews Hard-Left Rich Guys About Reparations, GOP Booed

Hard-left actor Danny Glover and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates were called to testify at today’s reparations hearings. They are rich and famous black men who support anything hard-left.

According to a Marist poll, 58% of African-Americans want reparations and 8% of white Americans want it. That means a lot of Democrats don’t support this bizarre and divisive idea.

Glover is a great admirer of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez. In fact, Chavez was his good friend.

“This hearing is yet another important step in the long and heroic struggle of African Americans” to obtain equality, Glover told the panel chaired by Rep. Steve Cohen, according to CBS News.

“White America must recognize that justice for black people can’t be achieved without radical change to the structure of our society,” the communist added.

REP. JOHNSON WAS BOOED FOR A TRUTH BOMB

“Barack Obama opposed reparations when he ran for president in 2008, and Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders did, as well, eight years later,” Rep. Johnson said.

“In addition to all this, here in the Judiciary Committee, we have an obligation to acknowledge that any monetary reparations that might be recommended by the commission created by HR 40 [the reparations bill] would almost certainly be unconstitutional on their face,” Johnson said.

He also explained that you can’t hold people responsible for something that happened generations ago.

It’s absurd!

Since most of the racists were Democrats, they should pay reparations, no one else. Go after the Democrat Dixiecrats or the other Jim Crow Democrats.

“Why should the federal government bear responsibility for economic and social damages to the descendants of the enslaved?” “I think the most obvious reason is because the federal government is complicit in it,” Ta-Nehisi Coates says. https://t.co/mRdEFuytTO pic.twitter.com/OfzTRiCVim — ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2019

Sheila Jackson Lee wants the reparations bill HR40 passed [after 40 acres and a mule, the reparations awarded at the time]. Hard-left Cory Booker says we haven’t come to grips with our racism so we have to pay.

.@CoryBooker, who is running for President, says at a house hearing on reparations: “We, as a nation, have not yet truly acknowledged and grappled with racism and white supremacy that’s tainted this country’s founding.” “This is a very important hearing. It is historic.” pic.twitter.com/2A8cjGTy8k — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 19, 2019

Not everyone agreed!

.@mikaela_bearpaw on Elizabeth Warren: "She's running on a case of reparations… They're already giving us billions of dollars every year in funding and government programs that haven't helped anything." pic.twitter.com/wRa2Y1KIZl — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 19, 2019

NFL legend @BurgessOwens tells Democrats THEY should be paying reparations to black Americans. "I do believe in restitution. Let's point to the party that was part of slavery, KKK, Jim crow, that has killed over 40% of our black babies, 20 million of them." pic.twitter.com/bzR6DD29RO — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) June 19, 2019

This next one is funny. Democrat Coleman Hughes didn’t tell the Dems what they wanted to hear.

Democrat's eloquent remarks against reparations anger supporters! [VIDEO] Excerpt: Reparations by definition are only given to victims, so the moment you give me reparations, you’ve made me into a victim without my consent.https://t.co/P8BzcinOiN — Wayne Dupree | 🎤 (@WayneDupreeShow) June 19, 2019

This is funny too!

No lie, since we talking reparations in Congress, I'd take 40 acres on the California coastline right now, preferably just north of Los Angeles… gimme that and y'all can keep the mule. #reparations — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) June 19, 2019