House Whip says “we’ve already begun” impeachment, it’s “inevitable”

House Majority Whip James Clyburn said today that impeachment of the President is inevitable and has “already begun.” They wouldn’t get it passed yet, Clyburn says, although the majority in the House wants to impeach the President, because the timing is off. They feel they are winning and just have to convince Americans.

When they get the public on their side, they will move ahead.

Democrats believe Mueller has developed the grounds for impeachment and the House has to develop the timing. That’s what House Judiciary Chair Nadler’s probe is about, as he said himself, to make Americans understand that the President needs to be impeached.

Clyburn told Jake Tapper on State of the Union Sunday that he never said he shouldn’t be impeached, but the timing has to be right.

Why Clyburn? If the President is such a lawless criminal, get him out of there right away, fool. The President has 48% popularity and Congress has about 15%, maybe we should impeach Congress.

Rep. James Clyburn: “I’ve never said he should not be impeached. What I said time and time again is Mueller has developed the grounds for impeachment. The House has to determine the timing for impeachment.” https://t.co/lFAFpr68Q5 pic.twitter.com/UPZlq4Nrbu — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2019

This is a political game to these people.

“THEY’VE ALREADY BEGUN” IMPEACHMENT

At about 02:30 on the next clip, Clyburn says they have begun impeachingment, that’s what they’ve been doing with their committees.

Jake Tapper said in the way of a question, “It sounds like you think the President will be impeached, or at least proceedings will begin in the House, just not right now.”

“Yes, exactly what I feel. I think we’ve already begun it. We got all of the of these committees doing their work, we’re having hearings. We’ve already won two court cases and there are other cases still to be determined.”

Clyburn says they’re winning this issue and why should they go out and make missteps and lose a court decision.

.@JakeTapper: “It sounds like you think that the President will be impeached, or at least proceedings will begin in the House at some point, but just not right now?”@WhipClyburn: “Yes, that’s exactly what I feel.” https://t.co/Y0gTFkzqeM #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/LPvGXjuzc0 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 2, 2019

It isn’t the President who is lawless and violating the Constitution, it’s the Democrats who have wanted to impeach him since he won election. It’s not only about hating Donald Trump, it’s about hating half the country and their values.

THIS IS A COUP!

If they do impeach him, the veterans group Rolling Thunder plans to ride on D.C. and demand the proceedings stop.

NADLER THINKS WE’RE STUPID AND JUST HAVE TO BE EDUCATED

Nadler told Politico this week that they will use TV and other forms of media to inundate Americans and make them understand President Trump needs to be impeached.

“Impeachment is a political act, and you cannot impeach a president if the American people will not support it,” he said, according to Politico.

Nadler thinks the only reason American people don’t support it is we are too uninformed and too stupid. He will “educate” us “in a way we’ve never been before.”

“Nadler emphasized that he intends to use the next few weeks to bring special counsel Robert Mueller’s report ‘to life,’ providing for a television audience the dramatic evidence that Mueller compiled about Trump’s efforts to thwart the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election,” Politico reported.

“The American people right now do not support it because they do not know the story. They don’t know the facts. We have to get the facts out. We have to hold a series of hearings, we have to hold the investigations.”