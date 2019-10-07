Houston Rockets GM Forced to Apologize to Red China Over Hong Kong

According to the Associated Press, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey set off an international crisis with China and for the National Basketball Association. It seems he tweeted support for the people of Hong Kong who are struggling beyond all hope to keep their freedoms.

His tweet, now deleted, read: “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.”

He was forced to apologize but people on the thread are mostly opposed to him doing so.

Think about it, these human rights abusers who lock up people for their beliefs and control their people with social credits, have the power to make us obey. Morey can’t even express his personal opinion.

This is what happens when American companies become part of the Red China system. It’s also why they lose their intellectual property. Americans can’t upset dictators with their free speech rights. We are forced to cater to a vicious communist regime.

Morey’s remarks had been attacked by the Chinese Consulate-General in Houston and the Chinese Basketball Association. The Chinese Basketball Association announced on the 6th that it is suspending all cooperation with the Houston Rockets over the tweet.

Morey said he did not intend to offend any of the team’s Chinese fans or sponsors.

“I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention,” Morey tweeted on Sunday. “I have had a lot of opportunity since that tweet to hear and consider other perspectives.”

“I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China,” he added.

Even the NBA apologized.

Americans succumb to the communists and the people of Hong Kong fight.