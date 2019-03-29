Houston Teacher Caught Indoctrinating Kids with Anti-Trump Reading Material

A Houston-area teacher was caught indoctrinating the children. She was teaching them to see President Trump as a threat while inculcating them with social justice values — Marxism.

The unnamed teacher had seventh-grade students read ten student-written essays to test reading comprehension.

One essay was titled “Trump Against American Values,” and it said some of the President’s policies “have gone against what Americans value most, like freedom of opportunity” and that “we have witnessed insensitive remarks toward other racial and cultural groups.”

The students multiple choice questions included, “Which of the following conclusions would the author most likely agree with?” One response was, “Donald Trump should not be president.”

Another question asked students to complete the statement, “The reader can infer that …” One of the choices listed was, “Mexican Americans are the major group upset with President Trump.”

A Representative wants her fired, and she claims she is getting death threats. The Superintendent said he did all he can do in the way of corrective action at this time and the teacher is sorry. She won’t do it again.

We are going to have a new generation of Marxist radicals when these Democrats get finished.

IT APPEARS TO HAVE COME FROM A HARD LEFT WEBSITE

One comment on Representative Cain’s site said this is a project of Youth Voices. If accurate, people should know that Youth Voices is a hardcore leftist-SJW movement that is worldwide, and it is meant to indoctrinate the youth.

Here is an example of their core values — all hard left:

Most teachers, no matter their political leanings, do not approve of brainwashing children although that could be changing.