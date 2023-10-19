Houthi Missiles Fired at the USS Carney Were Intercepted

A US Navy destroyer operating in the Middle East intercepted 2-3 missiles near the coast of Yemen on Thursday, two US officials told CNN.

One of the officials said Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired the missiles. They are Iran’s proxies.

The officials said it was unclear what the missiles were targeting. It’s possible the missiles were fired at the USS Carney or launched toward another target.

This comes after the horrendous genocidal terror attack on innocent people in Israel.

The problem with our administration is they keep trying to appease Iran and other bad actors. It’s poor leadership and poor foreign policy.

As an example, Joe Biden plans to give $100 million to Gaza immediately after the attack of Israel. There is no way to separate Hamas and Gazans from the $100 million. Hamas is the government and has full access. If you want to keep your head, you don’t argue with these people.

Biden also released Iran from sanctions restricting their sale of oil, missiles, and drones. Iran’s making a killing now.

Pathetically, I have to hope saner minds prevail in foreign nations to save us from ourselves.

