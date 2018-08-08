How Can This Be? More Votes Than Registered Voters in One Georgia Precinct

There were 670 ballots in one precinct with 276 registered voters in the Georgia primary, McClatchy reports.

Habersham County’s Mud Creek precinct in northeastern Georgia had 276 registered voters ahead of the state’s primary elections in May. Miraculously, 670 ballots were case. A 243 percent turnout!

It puts a whole new meaning to the slogan, Get Out the Vote.

The information was included in a lawsuit against the state by activists concerned about the security of Georgia elections.

The problem is that bad actors can download and manipulate the votes. A cybersecurity expert warned of flaws leading up to the 2016 election. The vulnerabilities permit bad actors to download and manipulate voter information.

How can this be when we’ve been told repeatedly that there is no voter fraud?

A presidential commission attempted to investigate voter fraud, but the left-wing states refused to cooperate, and some even sued. The effort went nowhere.

There are other instances of voter fraud. In one case, an Atlanta City Hall staffer claimed she had to “print and deliver 500 blank absentee ballots” to an advocacy group staffer and pick up additional ballots from the Atlanta mayor’s campaign office to drop them off at an office in Fulton County.

Some concerns evolve around Georgia’s electronic voting systems. Georgia is one of a handful of states, including New Jersey, South Carolina, Delaware, and Louisiana, that uses electronic voting machines that do not produce a paper trail for voters to verify their ballots.

It’s hard to audit without a paper trail.