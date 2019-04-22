How CNN Star Avenatti Stole over $2.7 million from NBA player’s girlfriend

Michael Avantti embezzled more than $2 million from the former girlfriend of a Miami Heat basketball player Hassan Whiteside. Whiteside wired $2.75 million to Avenatti in January 2017, most of which was to go to Alexis Gardner, the LA Times reported.

Gardner hired Avenatti to negotiate the settlement.

Avenatti quickly struck a $3-million deal, and the $2.75 million was Whiteside’s first payment. Avenatti, prosecutors say, was entitled to take just over $1 million in legal fees, leaving the rest for Gardner.

Deadspin reports that Avenatti sent $2.5 million of the first payment to Honda Aircraft Company for his private jet.

Avenatti hid the information from the girlfriend by lying about the payment schedule, claiming the first payment would cover legal fees and the rest would come in 96 monthly payments over eight years.

The creepy porn lawyer paid her $194,000 over 11 months and then stopped, claiming Whiteside didn’t hold up his end of the bargain.

He was a CNN star who was planning to run for President.

How about when CNN elevated Michael Avenatti to rock star status with dozens of appearances on its shows and had Democrat viewers clamoring for him to run for president? Stelter hosts the CNN program, [Un]Reliable Sources.

Flashback: CNN’s @brianstelter touts Michael Avenatti as a “serious” contender for 2020. “And looking ahead to 2020, one reason I’m taking you seriously as a contender is because of your presence on cable news.” pic.twitter.com/c5JEdVrLiJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 25, 2019