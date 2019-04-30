How to Stop the Dems from Stealing the Next Election (and Every One After That)

Democrats carp endlessly about diversity, which puts the wishes of the individual over those of the majority.

Yet, they seek to tear down the Electoral College system, which empowers the wishes of people in less populous states over the wishes of those who make up the popular vote—the Majority.

Typically, Dems push for something that appears to be fair, but isn’t, and they do it in a devious, often illegal way.

This is no exception.

Sure, it sounds like a good thing to do: let the Majority make the decisions, let the winner of the popular vote decide who’s president.

But it’s not.

The majority ruled in Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia and rules today in North Korea: anyone who disagrees with the dictator winds up in a concentration camp, a gulag or worse. Most go with the flow, under such a system.

Such a system didn’t work so well during Slavery, or when the American Japanese minority was thrown into detention camps. It won’t work so well now, if sanctuary states who allow non-citizens to vote decide who becomes president. But, for that very reason, the Democrats are jumping out of their socks to change the electoral system. But: the Constitution says:

The Electors shall meet in their respective states and vote by ballot for President and Vice-President;… they shall name in their ballots the person voted for as President,…The person having the greatest number of votes for President, shall be the President, if such number be a majority of the whole number of Electors appointed…

Changing our electoral system would require a constitutional amendment; which is complex, to say the least:

The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or, on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several States, shall call a Convention for proposing Amendments, which, in either Case, shall be valid to all Intents and Purposes, as Part of this Constitution, when ratified by the Legislatures of three fourths of the several States, or by Conventions in three fourths thereof, as the one or the other Mode of Ratification may be proposed by the Congress….

The Dems are so het up, they’ve come up with an easier solution; It’s called the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. true to form, it’s not legal: it’s clearly unconstitutional. It disenfranchises voters in small states, like Colorado: its voters must vote for electors supporting the winner of the national popular vote. Its supporters say that:

Every voter in the country will acquire a direct vote for a group of at least 270 presidential electors supporting their choice for President. [Emphasis added.]

Unfortunately, that’s a lie:

All of this group of 270+ presidential electors will be supporters of the candidate who received the most popular votes in all 50 states and DC—thus making that candidate President. [PS: People will have already voted when the winner of the popular vote is announced.] In contrast, under the current system, a voter has a direct voice in electing only the small number of presidential electors to which their state is entitled. Under NPV, every voter directly elects 270+ electors.

The truth is, having a direct vote for 270 electors who support no one in particular is motivating to do only one thing on Election Day: STAY HOME.

The conspirators have presently gotten this crazy law passed by both houses in 15 jurisdictions with 189 electoral votes (CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IL, MA, MD, NJ, NM, NY, RI, VT, WA). See map. The bill will take effect when ratifying states add up to 270 electoral votes. The bill has passed one house in 8 additional states with 72 electoral votes.

So, this could conceivably defeat the Republican candidate in the 2020 election. That candidate will most likely be Donald Trump or someone who will continue his legacy.

Of course, this is the true aim of the Democrats. If you want to stop it, call the White House and tell the President to take immediate legal action to stop the Compact. Call: 202-456-1111 (Business hours) or 202-456-1414 (See: gethuman.com/phone-number/White-House)