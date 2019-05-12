HS Honor Student Quotes Trump & Is Barred from the Honor Society

Holmdel high school student Boris Kizenko has a 4.0-grade point average and has racked up 400 hours of community service. He was rejected by the Honor Society for character issues and the reason he says is that he used a quote of Donald Trump’s.

It is New Jersey!

The problem began when he ran for re-election as class president using the slogan, Make Holmdel Great Again, which he said he used to be different and stand out. He didn’t win re-election, and the administration was greatly displeased with his choice of a slogan.

He was the class president at the time and wanted to hold a paintball fundraiser and when his adviser said no, he went over the adviser’s head to the Princiipal. The students and others thought it was a great idea. The principal rejected the idea. That request, along with using a quote by President Trump on his social media page, was labeled a character issue by the administration.

The quote is innocuous: “If you’re going to think, you might as well think big.”

Kizenko quoted the whole spectrum of people on his site and this was only one of the many in a wide range of famous people he quotes. He didn’t think it was a problem quoting the President.

The administration took his social media leadership role away as class president. They called him a “monarch” and denied him entrance into the honor society.

Kizenko appealed the decision on the honor society and the administration said they would work with him. But they wouldn’t tell him who the judges were and they never said another word. The induction has taken place.

Listen to his story:

He appeared on Fox News: