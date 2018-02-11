HuffPo DREAMer Bashes COS Kelly for “Lazy” Remark Distorted by MSM

Huffington Post columnist and illegal alien Juan Escalante harshly criticized Chief of Staff John Kelly after he allegedly called immigrants “lazy”. The media took a comment of his out of context about people eligible for DACA being “too lazy” to sign up. In other words, they lied for political reasons.

Juan Escalante was one of the many who made hay out of it. In his comment on Twitter, he decried dealing with deportation anxiety and fear. The fact is his fear is based on him being in this country illegally. His parents are to blame for that.

He is able to go to school, likely for free or with partial grants, and whines about taking 21 college credits in one semester while working. I did that too – so what? He’s very lucky to be able to take advantage of it, but it’s taking it away from citizens. This needs to stop.

John Kelly should try: – Working 40 hrs a week

– Taking 21 college credits IN ONE SEMESTER

– Fighting for the Dream Act

– Helping our your family financially

– Dealing with deportation fear/anxiety AT THE SAME TIME (and succeeding) before calling Dreamers lazy. Do your job. — Juan Escalante (@JuanSaaa) February 6, 2018

THE BIG LAZY LIE

The quote from the Chief of Staff was not reported truthfully.

Even Politifact reported it accurately.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly spoke to reporters on Feb. 6 about young immigrants eligible for the Obama-era deportation protection program, called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. Kelly said that while 690,000 immigrants who signed up for the program are protected by DACA, President Donald Trump put forth a plan to benefit many more people — 1.8 million. To be eligible, people must meet educational requirements, have no felony convictions, and have arrived in the United States as children. Kelly said “some would say” that among reasons why more eligible immigrants didn’t sign up for DACA were fear and laziness.

John Kelly later doubled down on his comments.

“Some of them didn’t hear about the program. Hard to believe, but okay. Some of them were perhaps a little bit concerned about signing up when many, many people in their neighborhood signed up three times, two or three times. But okay, fine.”

“But I’ve got to tell you, the rest of them who are now claiming, not even claiming, have been granted essentially DACA status by the President of the United States, who has become the champion, I believe, for 1.8 million people who are now considered kind of DACA.

“I’ve got to say that some of them just should have probably gotten off the couch and signed up, but that doesn’t really matter now because President Trump has given them the status.”

What honest person can disagree with that statement.