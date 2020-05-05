Huge! Disturbing Biden video

Ah, when the media actually reported the news. I’m old enough to remember. The media once told the truth about Joe’s lies, but things are different now. They no longer report, they editorialize on behalf of the Democrat Party. In fact, they probably direct the party.

Ask yourself if you could see ABC News running a story like this now.

This is disturbing on many levels, from the dishonest media perspective and from Biden’s longtime career despite his behavior.

JOE LIES ABOUT WHO HE IS AND HAS BEEN FOR YEARS

Joe Biden has been lying about his personal life for decades. pic.twitter.com/w259GL5fVJ — Brad Parscale – Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 5, 2020

Biden announced his candidacy for president of the United States in June 1987 and was considered one of the potentially strongest candidates in the field. However, in September 1987, newspaper stories stated he had plagiarized a speech by British politician Neil Kinnock. Other allegations of past law school plagiarism and exaggerations of his academic record soon followed.

As it turned out, he was counterfeiting many of his speeches from famous people such as Robert Kennedy and John Kennedy.

Biden withdrew from the race later that month.

Watch:

He is a “flyweight” who should have been finished in 1987.

JOE BIDEN, A WALTER MITTY CHARACTER

Alana Goodman summarized six events Biden used to put himself into as a hero. Her investigative report is well worth reading on this link.

Number 1

Biden claimed in multiple speeches in 2008 that he knew where Osama bin Laden was hiding because his helicopter had been “forced down” nearby in the mountains of Afghanistan.

He told people to come back to Afghanistan with him. He said if McCain wanted to know, he could tell him where.

The truth is he landed safely in a snowstorm near nothing. Number 2 While running for president in 2008, Biden told the United Mine Workers that he was a coal miner. “I hope you won’t hold it against me, but I am a hard-coal miner, anthracite coal, Scranton, Pennsylvania,” Biden said. “It’s nice to be back in coal country. It’s a different accent [in Virginia], but it’s the same deal. We were taught that our faith and our family was the only really important thing, and our faith and our family informed everything we did.” His campaign later tried to say he was joking. He also said his ancestors worked in coal mining and that wasn’t true. Number 3 In 2007, Biden claimed he was “shot at” during the Iraq War while visiting the Green Zone. That wasn’t true. Number 4 Biden met with Serbian leader Slobodan Milošević in 1993, at the height of the siege of Sarajevo. According to Biden’s book Promises to Keep, when Milošević asked what he thought about him, Biden responded: “I think you’re a damn war criminal and you should be tried as one.” That never happened. Number 5 In the 1970s and 1980s, Biden regularly claimed to have been an activist in the civil rights movement and said he participated in sit-ins along U.S. Route 40 in Delaware in 1961. Again, provably not true. Number 6 Biden claimed in 2009 that he spent “a lot of hours alone” with President George W. Bush and bluntly rebuked the president over his foreign policy decisions. Biden never met alone with then-president Bush much less make those comments.