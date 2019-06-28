HUGE! FBI gave immunity to Hillary lawyer responsible for 33k email deletion

Heather Samuelson testified under oath in a Judicial Watch court-ordered deposition that, contrary to what she told the FBI, she was, in fact, aware that Clinton used a private email account as secretary of state.

That’s not all.

The former Secretary of State’s White House Liaison at the State Department, and later Clinton’s personal lawyer, Heather Samuelson, admitted under oath that she was granted immunity by the U.S. Department of Justice in June 2016.

A complete copy of her deposition transcript is available here.

Samuel’s admission contradicts the notation in the FBI’s May 24, 2016, 302 report on Samuelson’s interview with FBI agents, Judicial Watch reports.

“The news that the Obama DOJ gave immunity to Heather Samuelson, Hillary Clinton’s lawyer responsible for the infamous deletion of 33,000 emails, further confirms the sham FBI/DOJ investigation of the Clinton email scandal,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

“And it is curious that Ms. Samuelson changed her story about what she knew and when about the Clinton email system. Attorney General Barr can’t reopen the Clinton email investigation fast enough.”

There are two systems of justice, one for Democrats and one for Republicans. This is incredibly dangerous and threatens our Republic.

The FBI/DOJ gave all of Hillary’s people immunity and they didn’t give up anything truthfully in turn. That’s not what usually goes on when immunity is granted.

What a sham.

