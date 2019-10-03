HUGE hit to Dem narrative that Trump tried to dig up dirt on rival Joe Biden

Another big blow for the Democrat media and politicians’ fake narratives comes as we find out that Rudy Giuliani has files showing he learned of the Ukraine issues three months before Joe Biden entered the race.

The State Department’s inspector general Steve Linick (an Obama guy) confirmed in documents turned over to Congress on Wednesday that Joe Biden’s activities in Ukraine were part of an ongoing investigation by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani three months before Biden officially declared his 2020 presidential candidacy in January 2019.

The media claims Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump were trying to dig up dirt on Joe Biden since he was a competitor. They claim they were interfering in the 2020 election.

As it turns out, the probe was aimed at looking into collusion and election interference in 2016, just as Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump have said. Joe wasn’t a candidate at the time. They have evidence, Democrats have none, zippo, nothing.

The probe was about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election. It was during this probe that the quid pro quo firing of Viktor Shokin upon Joe Biden’s orders became apparent.

Shokin was fired in April 2016, and his case was “closed by the current Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko,” according to the notes.

QUID PRO JOE

According to Fox News, the investigation can trace its genesis to at least the first weeks of 2019, when the prosecutor who was fired in 2016 under pressure from then-Vice President Biden talked with Giuliani.

As we reported earlier today and several other times, the top prosecutor, who was fired upon Biden’s demand, has given sworn testimony that he was told to back-off the Biden-tied investigation.

Fox News obtained a copy of Giuliani’s notes from his January 2019 interview with fired Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin in which he claimed that his “investigations stopped out of fear of the United States.”

“Mr. Shokin attempted to continue the investigations but on or around June or July of 2015, the U.S. Ambassador Geoffrey R. Pyatt told him that the investigation has to be handled with white gloves, which according to Mr. Shokin, that implied do nothing,” the notes from the interview stated. The notes also claimed Shokin was told Biden had held up U.S. aid to Ukraine over the investigation.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that by the time of Biden’s intervention, the Burisma probe had been dormant. That’s not true, however.

Shokin, at the time, according to the interview, was investigating Mykola Zlochevsky, the former minister of ecology and natural resources of Ukraine — also the founder of Burisma. Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of the firm, which Shokin claimed was an appointment made by Zlochevsky “in order to protect himself.”

Shokin planned to interview Hunter Biden.

Viktor Shokin gave sworn testimony that the President of Ukraine said he had to fire him to get the US Aid. Additionally, the day Biden effectuated the firing, Hunter Biden’s legal team demanded an immediate meeting with the new prosecutor to make the case go away.

