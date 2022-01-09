Huge Scary UN Statue in New York After We Dumped Jefferson

The United Nations has placed this giant ugly and scary statue in New York. We are tearing down our beautiful, classical statues representing our history and in its place, we get this thing.

It requires round-the-clock police protection.

Christians that I know tell me it looks like the End Times Beast (Revelation 13), which might be appropriate. It also has an foreign look but in a bad way. The thing even lacks the charm of a gargoyle.

It seems Mexico gave the UN this thing so it’s Mexican?

In a UN tweet, it was described thusly, “A guardian for international peace and security sits on the Visitor’s Plaza outside #UN Headquarters. The guardian is a fusion of jaguar and eagle and donated by the Government of Oaxaca, Mexico.”

It rather looks like it’s the guardian of Hell, but that’s me.

It’s not alone. Other spirit guardians are in NY.

Are you feeling peaceful and secure yet? I sure as hay am not. It came from Oaxaca, where cartels run the show, but Tom Jefferson is too evil.

This statue was taken down and put in a crate somewhere. I say, Bring Back Tom! When did we become Mexican spirit worshippers?

