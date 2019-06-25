HUGE UPDATE! Google Censors Expose of Their Plan to Prevent Another Trump

UPDATE
Google censored the Project Veritas video exposé on its platform, YouTube, Breitbart reported.
The video, which was still available on the Project Veritas website after the removal, featured undercover footage of a top Google employee, Jen Gennai, stating that the company shouldn’t be broken up because only they can prevent the “next Trump situation.”
It has now been removed from the Project Veritas site over a “privacy” claim by Google.
How can we monitor the ethics and behavior of these giant, monopolistic corporations when they control the very means of facilitating that monitoring? We need anti-trust laws.
GOOGLE INSIDER: “They’re not an objective source of information. They are a highly biased political machine that is bent on never letting somebody like @RealDonaldTrump come to power again.” #GoogleExposed pic.twitter.com/tSTfoCFwE1
— Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) June 24, 2019
GOOGLE HAS ALSO BEEN THROTTLING THE RIGHT
We have known that for a long time. They have been removing my videos, deleting my followers, and making me invisible.
This is an incredibly important report from an insider at @google & @Project_Veritas.
Google is actively but secretly censoring or suppressing Right voices & results through “Machine Learning Fairness.”
They are working hard – secretly – to ensure 2016 doesn’t happen again. https://t.co/1IrpRbQyyL
— Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 24, 2019
It isn’t Russians we have to worry about as much as our corrupt Americans.
Check out @ScottAdamsSays Reaction to today’s @Project_Veritas Google insider and undercover report. “The gatekeepers to reality are not credible.” MORE insiders can contact us: https://t.co/ilDYVUZpSj pic.twitter.com/DdAlMWcLyF
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 24, 2019
“Google should not be deciding whether content is important or trivial and they most assuredly should not be meddling in our election process. They need their immunity stripped…” Full statement, here: https://t.co/ND9zQRgou6
— Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) June 24, 2019
THE ORIGINAL STORY
An insider is blowing the whistle on Google and revealed the company’ plans to prevent a “Trump situation” from ever happening again.
The insider said, Google “is bent on never letting somebody like Donald Trump come to power again.”
He said that one Google executive says they don’t want the company broken up because “smaller companies don’t have the resources” to “prevent the next Trump situation.”
The Google chief of responsible innovation says Elizabeth Warren is “misguided” on “breaking up Google.”
Google’s agenda is always present no matter what people search for thanks to their algorithm unfairness.
The insider also said PragerU and Dave Rubin content is suppressed. They were targeted as “right wing.”
When they talk about fairness, they only want fairness for the left.
Google sucks, just like CNN.
For a Conservative search
https://defyccc.com/hs/#gsc.tab=0
I no longer use facebook, twitter, or need Goggle to find information, I already subscribe to conservative newsletters.
I just hate presidents that put everyone back to work, lower my taxes, keeps us out of wars, reworks trade deals, and tries to close the borders and simply follow the law. I can see why Dems and lib POS’s like google want him gone. Much harder to destroy America with his values.
Break them up! Companies who work to affect elections must be broken up.
If one must use Google, at least turn off auto complete.
Trouble is, Google gives big money to Congress, both sides of the aisle. That’s why were not seeing action.
I don’t like their positions, but exactly what are they doing wrong. If you don’t like them , use bing, or Go duck or one of the others, nobody forces anyone to use google. and how are you damaged? you get ads you don’t want instead of ones you really don’t want. WE need a conservative option. I even left Drudge as it was getting more like a tabloid and went to Whatfinger, which is much better.
This entire criminal govt must go. Yes Google is CIA and YES it must be dismantled. The sooner the better. They are not fighting Donald Trump they are fighting WE THE PEOPLE!! WE WON”T HAVE IT!! They ARE NOT GOING TO WIN THIS THING!! Having a politician for President is a conflict of interest. No more politicians to be president.
Meanwhile on capital hill the dems are still crying over Russian’s messing with our elections, will they go after these clowns at google and facefart?????….I doubt it because their in bed with them!!!!!
For some reason, in these comments on articles about tech censorship, people HATE when Conservatives say “STOP USING GOOGLE!” But STOP USING GOOGLE. Goes for facebook too. You simply can not cry about being abused when you DELIVER yourself to your abuser. I agree we need to clean these platforms up…but that will probably never happen. So…do something about it YOURSELF and stop using them.
My thoughts exactly. You run in traffic at night and then blame the traffic when you get hit by a vehicle.
STOP USING GOOGLE< STOP USING FACE BOOK< STOP USING TWITTER. It really is that simple.