HUGE UPDATE! Google Censors Expose of Their Plan to Prevent Another Trump

UPDATE

Google censored the Project Veritas video exposé on its platform, YouTube, Breitbart reported.

The video, which was still available on the Project Veritas website after the removal, featured undercover footage of a top Google employee, Jen Gennai, stating that the company shouldn’t be broken up because only they can prevent the “next Trump situation.”

It has now been removed from the Project Veritas site over a “privacy” claim by Google.

How can we monitor the ethics and behavior of these giant, monopolistic corporations when they control the very means of facilitating that monitoring? We need anti-trust laws.

GOOGLE INSIDER: “They’re not an objective source of information. They are a highly biased political machine that is bent on never letting somebody like @RealDonaldTrump come to power again.” #GoogleExposed pic.twitter.com/tSTfoCFwE1 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) June 24, 2019

GOOGLE HAS ALSO BEEN THROTTLING THE RIGHT

We have known that for a long time. They have been removing my videos, deleting my followers, and making me invisible.

This is an incredibly important report from an insider at @google & @Project_Veritas. Google is actively but secretly censoring or suppressing Right voices & results through “Machine Learning Fairness.” They are working hard – secretly – to ensure 2016 doesn’t happen again. https://t.co/1IrpRbQyyL — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 24, 2019

It isn’t Russians we have to worry about as much as our corrupt Americans.

Check out @ScottAdamsSays Reaction to today’s @Project_Veritas Google insider and undercover report. “The gatekeepers to reality are not credible.” MORE insiders can contact us: https://t.co/ilDYVUZpSj pic.twitter.com/DdAlMWcLyF — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 24, 2019

“Google should not be deciding whether content is important or trivial and they most assuredly should not be meddling in our election process. They need their immunity stripped…” Full statement, here: https://t.co/ND9zQRgou6 — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) June 24, 2019

THE ORIGINAL STORY

An insider is blowing the whistle on Google and revealed the company’ plans to prevent a “Trump situation” from ever happening again.

The insider said, Google “is bent on never letting somebody like Donald Trump come to power again.”

He said that one Google executive says they don’t want the company broken up because “smaller companies don’t have the resources” to “prevent the next Trump situation.”

The Google chief of responsible innovation says Elizabeth Warren is “misguided” on “breaking up Google.”

Google’s agenda is always present no matter what people search for thanks to their algorithm unfairness.

The insider also said PragerU and Dave Rubin content is suppressed. They were targeted as “right wing.”

When they talk about fairness, they only want fairness for the left.