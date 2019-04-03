Huge Win for President Trump! Reshaping the 9th Circuit!

For the first time in more than three decades, Republican-appointed judges will occupy nearly half the seats on the left-leaning 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Rulings have long been a sure thing for progressives in the looney 9th Circuit. That is about to change.

Cases before the 9th Circuit are typically heard by randomly selected three-judge panels, out of a pool that includes the 29 active judges and a group of several senior status judges, which is currently evenly divided among conservative and liberal jurists. In certain cases, the entire 9th Circuit can choose to hear a case en banc, which would result in a randomly chosen 11-member panel reviewing the three-judge panel’s decision.

In both scenarios, conservative judges will soon have a historically high chance to occupy the majority on the panels, Fox News reported.

The Senate went nuclear on appointments — finally. The successful appointments were thanks to an aggressive Donald Trump who bypassed the usual traditional consultations with Senate Democrats. It was always a one-way street.

The 9th circuit takes in a huge area of nine western states, including Alaska, Washington, Montana, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, and Guam.

This puts the 9th circus, as it is affectionately called, more in line with the Constitution. More decisions will be based on the rule of law instead of liberal/leftist ideology. It could only be temporary until Democrats take over the Senate and the presidency, but it wasn’t working the other way, giving Democrats a say in all the appointments. More than three decades of far-left ideologues says something about how effective consultations were.