HUH? Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wouldn’t Share the Wealth

According to a co-worker, the rising Socialist star of the Democrat [Socialist] Party Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wouldn’t share her tips when she worked at Flats Fix, a taco and tequila bar, Page Six reports. She worked there until six months ago.

One waitress worked with her before Cinco de Mayo and said she only gave her $50 after they made $560. After she complained to the manager, she got $100, still not half.

“It says so much about her character,” said the NY Post source. “From that point on, I wouldn’t talk to her. I couldn’t look at her.”

The woman is a Socialist and is supposed to share everything equally. could this mean she’s a hypocrite?

She’s the future of the Democrat [Socialist] Party according to DNC Chair Tom Perez and media says she “vanquished” the incumbent Rep. Crowley. But the truth is the turnout was only 25 percent and 55 percent of her area is Hispanic, many are illegal aliens.

She’s a serious leftist in theory but when it comes to sharing the wealth — not so much.