Hundreds of Aliens, Some Masked, Violently Break Through Guatemala Gate

Hundreds of migrants broke through the gate on the Guatemala-Mexico border and joined a caravan of thousands. There were about 350 of these anonymous illegal aliens who plan to cross into the United States.

These are the lovely people who will be set free in the interior shortly after they arrive. They were violent and attacked police. Much of the information is being kept from Americans.

The institute said the migrants were acting in a “hostile” and “aggressive” way, and accused them of also attacking local police in Metapa, a Mexican village that lies between the border and the nearby city of Tapachula.

The group of 350 pushed past police guarding the bridge and joined a larger group of about 2,000 migrants who are walking toward Tapachula in the latest caravan to enter Mexico.

Claudia Jaqueline Sandoval, 43, from El Progreso, Honduras, was walking toward Tapachula with her 6-year-old daughter. Another son and a daughter are already in the United States.

“I have been HIV positive for 16 years,” said Sandoval, but her reason for going north was not just medical treatment. “It has been two years since I heard from my son” in the United States, and money is scarce, she said.

Watch the Africans, Asians, and Haitians causing chaos to break into the USA last week:

HIDING THE TRUTH

The Mexican State of Chiapas has tried to prevent the exposure of a wave of new migrants from the Congo, Cameroon, Angola, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Haiti that have crossed into Mexico from the Mexico-Guatemala Border in recent weeks.

THEY ARE POURING IN

#BORDERNEWS Over 1,000 immigrants are illegally crossing into the U.S. through the Rio Grande Valley daily, according to Border Patrol. They are brought by smugglers, a rare sight to see on camera. I found a few and asked them some questions. The exclusive story on @kgbt at 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/BQvmdpHMFx — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) April 10, 2019

#BORDERNEWS There’s a lot happening in today’s border report. We’ve seen smugglers and runners, here are the family units. They walked until they found the nearest BP agent and they’re lining up to get transported and eventually processed. This is in Granjeno, Texas. #RGV #Border pic.twitter.com/dHWr0wKOED — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) April 10, 2019

#BORDERNEWS Border Patrol agents arrested two people after they found several bundles of marijuana inside a car, as well as a baby in the backseat near the Rio Grande in Brownsville. The baby’s mother was arrested this morning. @kgbt #Border pic.twitter.com/ocxV54cob0 — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) April 12, 2019

#BORDERNEWS According to @CBP, In March alone, #BorderPatrol agents apprehended 92,607 people along the Southwest border, including:

*53,077- Family Units

*30,555- Traveled as single adults

*8,975 Children crossed alone

This is the highest monthly total since 2007.#BorderReport pic.twitter.com/oUF88ylqE3 — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) April 10, 2019

We are not getting the best!

THEY ARE BEING SET FREE

Many are ending up in non-sanctuary locales.

The Washington Post published a snapshot of where these illegal aliens are going.

TEAR DOWN ALL THE WALLS, DEMS SAY

