Hundreds of Aliens, Some Masked, Violently Break Through Guatemala Gate

Hundreds of migrants broke through the gate on the Guatemala-Mexico border and joined a caravan of thousands. There were about 350 of these anonymous illegal aliens who plan to cross into the United States.

Masked migrants

They were violent and attacked police. Much of the information is being kept from Americans.

KTLA reported:

The institute said the migrants were acting in a “hostile” and “aggressive” way, and accused them of also attacking local police in Metapa, a Mexican village that lies between the border and the nearby city of Tapachula.

The group of 350 pushed past police guarding the bridge and joined a larger group of about 2,000 migrants who are walking toward Tapachula in the latest caravan to enter Mexico.

Claudia Jaqueline Sandoval, 43, from El Progreso, Honduras, was walking toward Tapachula with her 6-year-old daughter. Another son and a daughter are already in the United States.

“I have been HIV positive for 16 years,” said Sandoval, but her reason for going north was not just medical treatment. “It has been two years since I heard from my son” in the United States, and money is scarce, she said.

Watch the Africans, Asians, and Haitians causing chaos to break into the USA last week:

The Mexican State of Chiapas has tried to prevent the exposure of a wave of new migrants from the Congo, Cameroon, Angola, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Haiti that have crossed into Mexico from the Mexico-Guatemala Border in recent weeks.

Many are ending up in non-sanctuary locales.

The Washington Post published a snapshot of where these illegal aliens are going.

Conservative Anthony, a citizen reporter, videotaped illegals charging into El Paso, that’s the spot where Beto wants to remove all the walls.

