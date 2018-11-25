Hundreds of migrants are storming the U.S. border today as the President threatens to close the border.
The hundreds are coming from the leading Central American caravan. They rushing the border at San Ysidro, California in a major test of U.S. and Mexican authorities.
Border Patrol has suspended northbound and southbound vehicle and pedestrian crossings at the San Ysidro port of entry.
It is not yet known if any of the illegal aliens made it through.
This comes as Mexico denies they have reached an agreement with the U.S. to keep migrants in Mexico until their asylum cases are heard.
Gas being brought out on Mexican side pic.twitter.com/5RvdVUFRCN
— emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018
Us military helicopters all over Mexican side of border now. Normal protocol bars this. pic.twitter.com/q5mfnmvX1z
— emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018
So many v tiny children in this mayhem pic.twitter.com/jQSZJG2TCe
— emma murphy (@emmamurphyitv) November 25, 2018
I am so fortunate to have been born in the USA, and that Donald J Trump is my president.
2018 has been a challenge for us, but the fact that Trump is addressing the immigration crisis head on, it will be an easier stroll for the next POTUS. Obama only made it harder for every AMERICAN citizen.
Obama the foreign student, was and is Anti American.
It’s terrible to use these people in this staged play for the media. The users paid those people’s way until they got near the border, and now it’s goodbye so they’ll be desperate sooner.
This is all symbolic, even with the number of 10,000. 720,000 a year cross illegally, that’s 13,846 every week.
Did I mention that’s every week?
Most likely the children shown are not even the children of those claiming them to be theirs. Any parents who brings children on a trip from Central American through Mexico are guilty of child abuse. There are very few women and children among the thousands of young men who think they deserve to be in this nation. The women and children you see are staged photos. In a few years this nation won’t need these unskilled, illiterate people. Robots are now doing farm work as is the hotel industry.
Do goblinas get back pay for ugly children?
Yes, I also think the women/children photos are staged. The majority of invaders are young men. Are their countries emptying out their prisons and sending them to the US?
If that’s what they’re doing it’s time to declare war.
Watch this video of Sen. Obama, Sen. Hillary and other democrats talking about illegal immigration and then look up the word “hypocrite” in the dictionary and you will see a picture of a democrat and a liberal. Note Hillary talking about a “barrier” aka wall along the border and sending illegal kids back.
https://youtu.be/JQJlmFqUA8w
If I’m fleeing Guatemala or Honduras because I am persecuted and in fear for my life there, then why would I be proudly waving the flag of the country I’m so desperately fleeing? They are contradicting the narrative the media is trying to get us to buy. Where are all the Dems telling us that there are not any violent people in this herd? It’s only women and children trying to invade our borders? All those men I’m seeing hen must identify as women and children.
Why do you think that the liberal leftist progressive demoncraps are fully in favour of “gender identification”…ALL the able bodied identify as females and the mainstream fake enemy of the people media report them as such…seen their pictures??? Where are ALL the women they are referring to…has to be the self identifiers???