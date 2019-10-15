Hunter admits why he was given the jobs & seems sorry he was caught

Hunter Biden was interviewed this morning by a hard-hitting Amy Robach who kept him on the defensive about his lucrative deals based on his father’s influential position as Vice President. He was on boards in Ukraine and China because of his name.

He has second thoughts about doing it after being caught.

“In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part. Is that I think that it was poor judgment because I don’t believe now, when I look back on it — I know that there was — did nothing wrong at all,” said Biden. However, was it poor judgment to be in the middle of something that is…a swamp in—in—in many ways? Yeah.”

“I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father. That’s where I made the mistake,” Hunter Biden told ABC News in an exclusive interview. “So I take full responsibility for that. Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way. Not in any way whatsoever.”

That’s clever. Blame people who look at conflicts of interest as suspect. It’s the Republicans’ fault for looking at it, seeing it was wrong, and calling for a probe.

He insists he did nothing untoward or unethical, but admits to getting lucrative deals with foreign countries because of his father:

“It’s impossible for me to be on any of the boards… without saying I’m the son of the VP.”

“If your last name wasn’t Biden, do you think you would’ve been.. on the board?”“Probably not.”

Hunter Biden: would “probably not” be on any foreign company boards if Joe Biden was not VPhttps://t.co/CatROFA4X8 pic.twitter.com/eXrK8hNgyk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2019

The lie continues about whether Hunter and father Joe discussed the Ukraine business. Joe says ‘zero’ was mentioned and Hunter said he mentioned it but they didn’t discuss it.

WATCH TO THE END. In the same breath, Hunter Biden says, “I didn’t have any discussions with my father before or after I joined the board as it related to it, OTHER THAN THAT BRIEF EXCHANGE THAT WE HAD.” Can’t have it both ways. Joe Biden lied. pic.twitter.com/sI1BtUqcgf — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 15, 2019

JUST SAY IT’S BEEN DEBUNKED

The ‘conspiracy’ ideas have not been debunked but Hunter claimed they were. In order for a conspiracy to be debunked it has to be preposterous or investigated. Neither was true here. Usually there is some accumulation of facts and a decision made on those facts before anything is considered debunked.

Hunter’s concern, as expressed in this next clip, is getting caught. He knew full well how it looked.

Shorter Hunter Biden: “I would have thought twice about a lifetime of taking foreign money – if I knew I would get caught.” https://t.co/kShfqBFE91 — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) October 15, 2019

BIG MONEY PLAN

Hunter Biden seems so sincere, but in 2013, when he traveled with his father to China, Hunter was forming a Chinese private equity fund that associates said at the time was planning to raise big money, including from China. Hunter Biden has acknowledged meeting with Jonathan Li, a Chinese banker and his partner in the fund during the trip, although his spokesman says it was a social visit.

Ten days later, Hunter Biden was approved for a business license there.

The Chinese business license that brought the new fund into existence was issued by Shanghai authorities 10 days after the trip, with Hunter Biden a member of the board.

He did the same thing in Ukraine.

Then there’s this which no one has debunked:

Joe Biden, on tape, bragging about how he threatened to pull $1B in loan guarantees from Ukraine if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, but hey, don’t believe your own eyes and ears, believe some limousine liberal rag instead if that is your wish. pic.twitter.com/prUdNol4KD — Plastix (@leBlogduPlateau) October 6, 2019