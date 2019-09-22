We know for a fact that the Hillary campaign was getting opposition research on Trump from the Ukrainian government, and that led to Paul Manafort being fired as campaign manager. And nobody in the mainstream media or anywhere else batted an eye about Ukraine helping Hillary.

We also know that Hunter Biden did business in Ukraine with the worst oligarch in the country and the money his father transferred to Ukraine disappeared.

HUNTER BIDEN DID BUSINESS WITH THE WORST OLIGARCH IN UKRAINE

The oligarch that Hunter Biden did business with is the worst oligarch in Ukraine, according to Peter Schweizer. Through his company, the oligarch controlled Urkaine’s largest financial institution, PrivatBank.

Igor Kolomoisky has used Privat’s “quasi-military forces” to enforce hostile takeovers of companies, sending a team of “hired rowdies armed with baseball bats, iron bars, gas and rubber bullet pistols and chainsaws” to forcibly take over a Kremenchuk steel plant in 2006, and has used “a mix of phony court orders (often involving corrupt judges and/or registrars) and strong-arm tactics” to replace directors on the boards of companies he purchases stakes in.

Through PrivatBank he controlled Aerosvit Airlines, Dniproavia, and Donbassaero. Through the asset management company Mansvell Enterprises Limited, he controlled Skyways Express, City Airline, and Cimber Sterling aviation companies. He also has media interests in the 1+1 Media Group, which operates eight Ukrainian TV channels.

He was known as King Kolomoisky, a ruthless mobster. The King was on the U.S. government visa ban list but was taken off shortly after Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, of the Heinz family and friend to John Kerry’s son, joined the board of his energy company. Both were also involved in the sketchy China deal.

Biden wielded tremendous power in Ukraine and he had to know what was going on with his son in Ukraine from 2014 to 2017.

The $1.8 billion in U.S. guaranteed taxpayer funds to Ukraine that was championed by John Kerry and Joe Biden simply disappeared into the hands of Ukrainian companies who sent it offshore. Several companies took out loans amounting to $1.8 billion and then it went overseas to the Caribbean and elsewhere. There were no suppliers providing any goods. It was a scam.

In 2015, Ukraine was rated as one of the most corrupt places in the world by the World Economic Forum, more corrupt than Nigeria by Transparency International.

This is who Hunter Biden did business with and we are to believe nothing is amiss.

That information came from Peter Schweizer’s new book, Secret Empires.

BACKGROUND

Politico reported in January 2017, that Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary win and undermine Donald Trump.

Ukraine is a very corrupt former Soviet Bloc nation ruled by oligarchs.

The Ukrainian oligarchs also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to back away after the election. And they helped Clinton’s allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers, a Politico investigation found according to Politico.

A Ukrainian-American operative who was consulting for the Democratic National Committee met with top officials in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington in an effort to expose ties between Trump, top campaign aide Paul Manafort and Russia, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation, Politico reported.

Finally, Politico reports, the Ukrainian efforts had an impact in the race, helping to force Manafort’s resignation and advancing the narrative that Trump’s campaign was deeply connected to Ukraine’s foe to the east, Russia.

The American Spectator added additional information. There is evidence that the U.S. Embassy colluded with Ukrainian law enforcement to influence the 2016 presidential election while protecting George Soros’s political interests.

A SPY’S TALE

According to The Gateway Pundit, a former employee of the Ukrainian security service, Vasily Prozorov, claims on his blog that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Oligarch Victor Pinchuk may have helped divert IMF funds to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Prozorov fled to Russia in 2018. Ukrainians see him as a traitor. Who knows if it’s true. Hopefully, we will find out. There are details at The Gateway Pundit and various other websites.

But, let’s not investigate that. Instead, let’s impeach the President for having concerns the next President could be a corrupt, compromised man who could sell out the country.