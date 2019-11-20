Hunter Biden fathered a baby in Arkansas despite his denials

DNA testing has established, “with scientific certainty,” that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Independence County on behalf of the child’s mother. All along, he denied fathering the child and wouldn’t pay support.

She bore the baby while Hunter was dating his brother’s widow.



The child’s mother Lunden Alexis Roberts is filing for child support. Hunter Biden is not expected to challenge the results.

In 2017, he finalized his divorce from Kathleen Biden, his wife of more than 20 years, after she accused him of spending money on drugs and strip clubs, Business Insider reports.

That year, he started dating Hallie Biden, his brother Beau’s widow and the mother of his niece and nephew.

They recently broke up and he married someone else, a woman named Melissa Cohen in May.

The mother of the out-of-wedlock child also wants secret service protection fro the child.

Hunter Biden, who initially denied having sexual relations with Roberts, eventually agreed to take a DNA test, according to documents filed by Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster.