Hunter Biden seeks to hide his financial records

Hunter Biden is seeking to have his financial records sealed so they are not used ‘maliciously.’

The Daily Mail reported that Hunter Biden, the Ukrainian gas expert son of former VP Joe Biden filed the motion in Arkansas as part of an ongoing child support suit.

His attorneys claim the details would be used by the media, given his high public profile, to cause him “undue prejudice, annoyance, embarrassment, and/or oppression.”

“The likelihood that [Biden’s] private records will be used in an inappropriate or malicious manner for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with these proceedings is exceedingly high and should not be tolerated by the court,” the filing reads.

“Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the parties involved in this matter, it is in the interest of justice and necessary for a Protective Order to be in place,” Biden’s attorney says.

An earlier court filing in the case alleged that DNA tests confirm with “scientific certainty” that Hunter is the biological father of a child whose mother he denied having sex with.

In a sworn statement, Biden goes on to say that he has incurred “significant debts” in part due to his 2017 divorce from Kathleen Biden, that he is unemployed and has had no monthly income since May 2019.

He appears to be fighting child support.