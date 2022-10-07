Hunter Biden’s Coming Charges are a Charade!

By Mark Schwendau

The news cycle went crazy Thursday over an anonymous source report cited in the Washington Post claiming federal agents investigating Hunter Biden think they now have enough evidence to warrant criminal charges. They speculate after the midterm election, a top Justice Department official in Delaware will make the ultimate decision on charges. It is unknown how Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is in Joe Biden’s hip pocket, will respond.

What makes this all a bad joke or charade is whoever is doing the investigating seemingly handpicked the least serious of Hunter’s infractions of the law to do the least damage to his father, Joe Biden acting as president. The anonymous sources allegedly told the Post FBI agents that several months ago they had a sufficient criminal case against Hunter Biden regarding charges related to tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase.

What is most interesting is how this story broke after Tucker Carlson of FOX News interviewed long-time Hunter Biden business associate turned whistleblower Tony Bobulinski. On Tuesday, he came forward after two years of remaining silent, stating, “I’m coming out now because the American people still are being lied to about the facts. Nothing’s been done.”

In his interview with Carlson, he talked about what he saw as “multiple felonies” committed by President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and said they “probably thought they were going to make billions” from Hunter’s dubious dealings with Chinese energy firm CEFC. At the head of it, all of this sat Joe Biden, according to Bobulinski. Joe was known as the “chairman” and “figurehead” for his son’s overseas business enterprises. Hunter referred to him himself as “the big guy.”

Bobulinski also alleges that a Biden family member tried to scramble his 2020 interview with the FBI less than two weeks before the 2020 presidential election. He was ready to spill information on the infamous “laptop from hell,” as well as multiple phone and text messages of damning information.

Bobulinski also claims the Bidens swindled him out of upwards of $5 million from the CEFC deal and “took the money for themselves.” He alleges the FBI has shown absolutely no interest in the bizarre phone calls and never followed up with him about his information about Bidens.

To make matters worse to expose this Delaware investigation as a complete and utter charade to let the Biden’s off of the more serious charges of Rico Act violations and treason connected with Joe Biden, Bobulinski says he has yet to be called to testify before the Grand Jury assembled there from which the leaks came from Thursday.

Bobulinski said he decided to break his silence after learning from FBI whistleblowers FBI agent Timothy Thibault assigned as his handler in 2020, had reportedly interfered with the 2020 election by identifying the “laptop from hell” as Russian disinformation. He issued a scathing indictment of the FBI and its manipulation of the 2020 election to Carlson in his interview, “You can call it rigged. You can call it stolen. You can call it suppressed. The American people can call it whatever they want, but the fact-pattern is that the FBI alone altered history in that election.”

Recent polls show 62 percent of registered voters believe Joe Biden likely consulted and perhaps profited from the Biden family business dealings. Some 58 percent of voters believe Joe Biden played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent said Hunter Biden sold “influence and access” to Vice President Joe Biden. While President Joe Biden and staff have claimed at least seven times he had no part in the family business dealings, evidence shows he has been involved in at least 17 instances where evidence exists as examples.

While it is a fact, few individuals tend to face charges for false statements related to gun purchases. The Post cited Justice Department records from 2018, the year when Hunter Biden purchased a handgun while lying about his illegal drug use, which offered the department filed charges for 298 cases that year for lying on gun forms out of about 478 total case referrals.

The tax charges might be a better case against Hunter Biden, but then again, President Donald Trump often made the case of how he was under audit for many consecutive years by the IRS without end. At a Trump Rally I attended, he mentioned ten consecutive years (2010 to 2020). He often promised to release his tax filings when the audits ended. They never did. This begs the question; How many of those same years did the IRS audit the Biden family?

It has been said that Hunter Biden was offered a plea deal already, and he refused it. Legal experts claim that more charges may come with that deal taken off the family. The truly appalling thing is when prosecutors work out a plea deal, they usually drop some charges or lessen them to avoid a trial. These charges can never be readdressed.

Hunter Biden has allegedly committed much more serious crimes of influence peddling, conspiracy, corruption, wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, tax fraud, lying to Federal agents, illegal use and possession of illegal drugs, child rape, engaging in child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

The implication is an attempt was made to plead them all down to relatively minor tax avoidance charges and gun possession charges that carry a slap on the wrist. In essence, this will give him (and perhaps his father) immunity from future prosecution because of double jeopardy laws.

Legal experts I have visited said a Rico Act conviction should be an easy no-brainer here. The laptop alone offers evidence to convict on the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) of 1970 and the pay-to-play efforts of the Biden’s.

If this is the end game being played here, it’s outrageous and making a sham of our system of justice. The objective of every patriot in the FBI and DOJ should not be to prop up Joe Biden in office as he works his destructive agenda of Bilk Back Better but to make sure right trumps wrong.

By the way, information has been leaked on the Internet from Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell,” but everybody is warned not to download or possess it. This was not done to protect the Biden family from you as a concerned American citizen. This was done because of the laws about possessing child pornography. People have asked me about this issue over the last year, so now you know.

Those few pictures leaked out online with Hunter Biden have had the faces and bodies of his victims blurred out, which may or may not make them legal to view and have. BE WARNED!

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related