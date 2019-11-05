Hunter Biden’s Ukraine gas company pressed Obama admin to shut down probe

Hunter Biden’s Ukraine gas firm, Burisma, urged the Obama administration to end corruption allegations. Hunter Biden contacted the Obama State Department to secure meetings for that purpose.

This took place one month before Joe Biden threatened Ukraine, forcing them to fire the investigator probing corruption at Burisma.

Ukrainian gas company Burisma pressed the Obama administration to end the corruption allegations against them during the 2016 election year, according to new memos. Burisma is the company that put the unqualified Hunter Biden on their board.

The memos detail Hunter Biden’s contacts with the Obama State Department to set up meetings with Burisma.

The memos show that in February 2016, a representative from Burisma sought to meet with Undersecretary of State Catherine A. Novelli to discuss the allegations of corruption that the U.S. government was making toward the company.

“Just three weeks before Burisma’s overture to State, Ukrainian authorities raided the home of the oligarch who owned the gas firm and employed Hunter Biden, a signal the long-running corruption probe was escalating in the middle of the U.S. presidential election,” Solomon wrote.

We have been told via the media that there really was no probe. Then Solomon discovered there were two existing probes. Now we know it was heating up.

“Hunter Biden’s name, in fact, was specifically invoked by the Burisma representative as a reason the State Department should help, according to a series of email exchanges among U.S. officials trying to arrange the meeting.”

The Burisma officials secured at least one meeting with Hunter Biden’s partner, Devon Archer and Secretary of State John Kerry.

Solomon writes, The question now is: Did any of those contacts prompt further action or have anything to do with Joe Biden’s conduct in Ukraine in March 2016 when he forced Shokin’s firing?

You can read the details here. Nothing to see here, just actual evidence of collusion.

Steve Hilton accused Marie Harf today of covering up the corruption.

WOW.. Steve Hilton accuses ex-state dept spox Marie Harf, to her face, of participating in Obama admin Biden coverup.. This is an instant classic 😬 pic.twitter.com/Gg1AiCbTcW — truthseeker (@Calloutfortruth) November 4, 2019