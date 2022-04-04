Hunter Gets US Taxpayer-Funded Digs in Malibu for $30K

ABC News reports that the Secret Service is paying $30,000 per month for a Malibu, California, mansion near the home of Biden. The fake artist son of the President is being “protected” while luxuriating in splendor as he observes his gorgeous ocean views.

The report said the Secret Service has been leasing the mansion for the past year, paying rent even more than President Joe Biden’s son pays for his rented digs.

With all the money Hunter’s making off Communist China couldn’t he chip in for the luxury component?

According to a former Secret Service agent, it’s just that the housing market is high right now.

Retired senior Secret Service agent Don Mihalek, said. “The Service has had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven the prices up substantially.”

It must be tough for the Biden family.

Conveniently, the Secret Service gets to say: “Due to the need to maintain operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on the means, methods, or resources used to conduct our protective operations.”

No one else would comment for the story.

