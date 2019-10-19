Hunter Likely Made $83K+ a Month to “Protect” Burisma

A career State Department official told House impeachment investigators that he raised concerns with a senior White House official in 2015 about the vice president’s son serving on the board of a Ukrainian company, but was ignored.

The White House official told Mr. Kent that the elder Mr. Biden did not have the “bandwidth” to address the concerns while his older son, Beau, was undergoing cancer treatment, according to the people, who were not authorized to discuss the private deposition.

Now is a good time to add the video of Joe bragging about extorting the Ukrainians.

Quid Pro Joe says he was responding only to the accusations of corruption against the prosecutor by the EU and others. However, at the same time, his son was hired by Burisma to ‘protect’ them. That is quite a coincidence.

REUTERS’ UNFLATTERING REPORT

As it happens, Hunter never even went to Ukraine. He was only hired to “protect” Burisma Holdings. Hunter was a “ceremonial figure.” That’s clearly not what Hunter said in a recent ABC News interview. What he said was he might not have gotten the job if his name wasn’t ‘Biden.’ However, he definitely got the job because his name is ‘Biden.’

His presence according to Reuters didn’t protect the company against other serious issues:

They also said that his presence on the board didn’t protect the company from its most serious challenge: a series of criminal investigations launched by Ukrainian authorities against its owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, a multimillionaire former minister of ecology and natural resources. The allegations concern tax violations, money-laundering and licenses given to Burisma during the period where Zlochevsky was a minister.

It looks like Hunter Biden and his partner Devon Archer made $83,000+ a month:

According to payment records reviewed by Reuters that two former Ukrainian law enforcement officials say are Burisma’s, the company paid about $3.4 million to a company that was controlled by Archer called Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC between April 2014 and November 2015.

Specifically, the records show 18 months in which two payments of $83,333 per month were paid to Rosemont Seneca Bohai for “consulting services.” The two sources said that one of those monthly payments was intended for Biden and one for Archer. Reuters was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the documents or how much money Hunter Biden received.

Hunter wasn’t hired for his qualifications, which he didn’t have. He was hired because of his name which Burisma hoped would protect the company.