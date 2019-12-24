Hunter’s the subject of multiple criminal investigations says a PI in a court filing

The NY Post reported that a private eye claims Hunter Biden is the subject of multiple criminal investigations related to “fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme.”

The claims appeared in court documents filed Monday in his Arkansas paternity case filed by his baby momma.

A Florida-based private-eye firm, D&A Investigations made the allegations against Hunter on behalf of the baby momma Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former Washington, DC, stripper who went by the name “Dallas.”

The judge struck the allegation because they were from an “intervener.” In other words, he didn’t have standing.

“One of the purported investigations relates to Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy company with which Biden held a lucrative board post while his father, Joe, was vice president — drawing allegations of impropriety from Republicans including President Trump,” the Post reported.

This is a bit questionable, however. The PI is a sketchy guy with an alleged history of violating ethics rules.

THERE ARE OTHER QUESTIONS

There are other questions being raised. For example, how did he buy this house for $14,00O? He’s the unemployed crackhead of Bel-Air.

Does baby momma know?

Hey, Republicans! Anyone want to look at this? HUNTER BIDEN BOUGHT A $2.5 MILLION HOLLYWOOD HILLS HOME IN JUNE FOR $14,000 pic.twitter.com/sLExJhUOUV — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 24, 2019

Tucker: Hunter Biden is linked to investigations for fraud, money laundering and counterfeiting pic.twitter.com/qlPekbJBL9 — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@PolishPatriotTM) December 24, 2019

THE CASE

The investigator is the man who represented Casey Anthony, famous for likely killing her small child and getting away with it.

Private investigator Dominic Casey has filed as an intervenor in the Hunter Biden paternity case, alleging fraud and counterfeiting of evidence. pic.twitter.com/cJuqF9pALa — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 24, 2019

Hunter denied everything, but, still, shouldn’t someone look at this? Do we want a President who engages in quid pro quo? Thankfully, the current President did NOT!