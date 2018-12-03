Husband of Trump’s WH Counsel Hints Trump’s Tweets Are Criminal

Never Trumper George Conway, husband of President Trump’s White House counsel Kellyanne Conway, strongly suggested in a tweet that the President obstructed justice and tampered with a witness by complimenting Roger Stone for saying he would never testify against the President.

A TWEET CAN IMPRISON YOU

The code he is referring to says: Anyone who “endeavors to influence, intimidate, or impede any grand or petit juror, or officer in or of any court of the United States” — – penalty: up to 10 years in prison.

BUT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT TWEETS AND PERSONAL OPINIONS HERE. The UK does put people in jail for Facebook and Twitter posts. Are we heading down the same road?

How will Mueller establish intent?

Alan Dershowitz said a tweet is not obstruction of justice. If a tweet can imprison someone for obstruction and witness tampering, do we have any free speech left?

Kellyanne Conway has taken her title of White House counselor off her Twitter page so we wonder how long she will be around. Her husband is trying to get Trump deposed.

LEFT-WING REPORTER EXPLAINS THE REASONING BEHIND OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

In a tweet in August, Trump wrote:

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” – make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

And in an interview with “Fox & Friends” the same day, the president returned to the same theme: Cohen “makes a better deal when he uses me, like everybody else,” Trump said. “And one of the reasons I respect Paul Manafort so much is he went through that trial—you know they make up stories. People make up stories. This whole thing about flipping, they call it, I know all about flipping.” He added that such “flipping” was “not fair” and “almost ought to be outlawed.”

When asked if he would pardon Manafort, he said he wouldn’t rule it out.

IT HASN’T SLOWED DOWN THE PRESIDENT

This morning he tweeted: “I will never testify against Trump.” This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about “President Trump.” Nice to know that some people still have “guts!”

The President showed support for Mueller however, tweeting: Bob Mueller (who is a much different man than people think) and his out of control band of Angry Democrats, don’t want the truth, they only want lies. The truth is very bad for their mission!

What do you think? Should tweets get the President imprisoned and how does that work with free speech?