Hypocrisy Abounds! Barack Obama Mourns the Loss of Objective Truth

Former President Obama mourned the loss of objective truth during his speech at the Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday.

His remarks overseas were meant to demean President Trump, but he should first look to himself.

Obama remarked during his speech, “Unfortunately, too much of politics today seems to reject the very concept of objective truth. People just make stuff up. … We see the utter loss of shame among political leaders where they’re caught in a lie and they just double down.”

Barack Obama should understand that he needs to also apply that to himself. Making stuff up or feigning memory problems was the hallmark of his administration.

He promised us we could keep our doctor under Obamacare; he said there wasn’t a smidgeon of corruption at the IRS and no targeting of Conservative groups; and he certainly had his minions lie about the Iran nuclear deal, and so much more.

