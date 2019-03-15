Hysterical Beto Hyperbolically Compares Climate to Fighting Nazis

Robert O’Rourke, self-named ‘Beto’ so he can pretend he is Hispanic, will run a campaign on hyperbole and hysteria. He’s a middle-aged version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and has come out in support of the ridiculous Green New Deal.

He’s a climate alarmist — anything to get elected.

“If you think of our leadership, those who preceded us, right? Those who were on the beaches in Normandy … they showed us the way,” O’Rourke said at an Iowa rally Thursday responding to a question about dealing with climate change.

“We can all come together. … We can convene the countries of the world around otherwise unsolvable problems.”

The Texas Democrat compared dealing with the weather to the greatest generation’s fight against Nazi Germany on the beaches of Normandy.

Beto falsely claimed Trump said he doesn’t believe in climate change. We all believe in climate change Robert O’Rourke, including President Trump.

The truth is Beto doesn’t have a clue about much of anything, certainly not about whether conservation will do a thing to affect the weather. Does anyone really believe this wild man knows much beyond his comfortable billionaire’s lifestyle?

Watch:



He says we will all be dead in twelve years: