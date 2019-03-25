Hysterical! James Woods Answer to Comey, the ‘Deep Thinker’

Pretender to the throne of deep thinkers, James Comey posted a bizarre tweet of himself looking up at trees with the forest visible through the trees.

It’s terrifying to think this person was the FBI Director and had law enforcement power over people for decades.

Comey has so many questions here but so does Lindsey Graham.

Lindsey Graham is the new Chair of the powerful Senate Judiciary and he intends to get to the bottom of the Russia-Trump farce. He tweeted, “Could not agree more. See you soon.”

Could not agree more. See you soon. https://t.co/KNGzyDizdq — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 25, 2019

JAMES WOODS SAID IT LIKE NO ONE ELSE CAN

Conservative firebrand James Woods tweeted deep thoughts in a nature scene also!

How did God create this dog and Adam Schiff in the same world? pic.twitter.com/IB7uNaV5ny — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 25, 2019

Democrats react to #MuellerReport the way they accepted the 2016 election… pic.twitter.com/K12TWWkzcD — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 24, 2019

The reactions on Comey’s tweet are very negative and many are funny. There doesn’t seem to be any positive responses. Keep those memes coming baby!

Big Tree fall hard pic.twitter.com/MDYCnzKgXh — 🇺🇸 Cris 🇵🇷 (@ThePatriot006) March 25, 2019

Yes Mr @Comey . Let’s start with why did you sign off on the FISA warrant based on hrc lies in oct 2016. And in January 2017 say it’s “unverified and salacious” ? Did you commit a fraud of the FISA court or lie to the President Elect you hated? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 24, 2019