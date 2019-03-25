Hysterical! James Woods Answer to Comey, the ‘Deep Thinker’

S.Noble
Pretender to the throne of deep thinkers, James Comey posted a bizarre tweet of himself looking up at trees with the forest visible through the trees.

It’s terrifying to think this person was the FBI Director and had law enforcement power over people for decades.

Comey has so many questions here but so does Lindsey Graham.

Lindsey Graham is the new Chair of the powerful Senate Judiciary and he intends to get to the bottom of the Russia-Trump farce. He tweeted, “Could not agree more. See you soon.”

JAMES WOODS SAID IT LIKE NO ONE ELSE CAN

Conservative firebrand James Woods tweeted deep thoughts in a nature scene also!

The reactions on Comey’s tweet are very negative and many are funny. There doesn’t seem to be any positive responses. Keep those memes coming baby!

