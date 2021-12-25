Hysterical New Yorkers Panic as Free COV Test Kits Run Out

On Friday, hysterical New Yorkers spent Christmas Eve standing in long lines trying to get free COVID-19 test kits. This is as a cold-like Omicron variant takes over the pandemic.

The NYPD was forced to restore order after a crowd of hysterical civilians stormed a city-sponsored truck in Brooklyn while health officials passed out the free kits.

The larger-than-expected crowd packed themselves around the bus holding their hands out in hopes of receiving a test kit as if they were starving beggars in the street.

Workers had just 2,000 rapid test kits to give away. That drove the crowd into a shouting frenzy as they pushed forward to get one of the disappearing kits.

Workers inside the truck had to call 911 to report the hostile situation. Two NYPD officers rushed in and restored order.

Have New Yorkers gone mad? You can buy two tests in a kit for $28 and get it in a few days.

Watch:

The #CommonColdicron is really bringing out the crazies. NYPD called in after crowd gets out of hand at a Free Covid Test Giveaway in NYC on Christmas Eve. They won’t fight for their freedoms but they will fight for their free near-useless test kits. H/T Curtis Means, @DailyMail #NYC #jesusisthereasonfortheseason #MerryXmas pic.twitter.com/NTaXiYDtmG — Julian Conradson (@JCConradson) December 25, 2021

Long lines:

New York hands out free COVID-19 test kits amid surge in cases @anadoluagency pic.twitter.com/NpauUPBak0 — L. Vural Elibol (@vuralelibol) December 23, 2021

