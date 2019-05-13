Hysterical! Protest of future president de Blasio blabbering about the GND

This is hysterical! The last tweets are the best. Commie Mayor Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, gave his Green New Deal speech in the Trump Tower lobby Monday. He talked about how every building has to be retrofitted by 2030. If building owners don’t retrofit, they will face millions in fines. He especially used Trump as an example.

Warren’s ruining New York City and wants to do for the country what he’s done for the city. That isn’t the story though. That’s a story for another time. The story today is about a dozen or so protesters going up and down the escalator behind him blaring music and holding up signs during his ridiculous speech.

An LGBT Trump supporter made the descent with a rainbow flag. Others had signs that read, Trump 2020, Worst Mayor Ever, Failed Mayor, and so on.

As we await Mayor de Blasio’s presser at Trump Tower, music blares to drown him out and a LGBT for Trump supporter makes the elevator descent. pic.twitter.com/OF6LdANPLC — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) May 13, 2019

Trump Tower is cranking music that’s making it hard to hear de Blasio presser. Trump supporters are riding up and down the escalators in background heckling him with “worst mayor ever” signs. Mayor hasn’t even spoken yet — Yoav Gonen (@yoavgonen) May 13, 2019

NYC mayor who might run for president is holding a rally outside Trump Tower to announce that Trump might owe $2.1 million in fines 11 years from now if he doesn’t comply with a law passed 2 weeks ago https://t.co/Q4E7585jTs — Yoav Gonen (@yoavgonen) May 13, 2019

Trump supporters shouted de Blasio out of Trump Tower presser on his Green New Deal sating, “get outta here!” pic.twitter.com/Lh2kHgVWU6 — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) May 13, 2019

I’m laughing so hard! Snake oil salesman de Blasio tried to sell the ludicrous Green New Deal, while Trump supporters rode the escalator behind him with signs. This is magical. pic.twitter.com/DUVYfPod2E — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 13, 2019

De Blasio takes his Green New Deal fight to Trump Tower today. Under new city law Trump Org (and many other developers) could owe millions in fines starting in 2030 if they down cut emissions in their buildings. pic.twitter.com/BWPoTLiZEL — Grace Rauh (@gracerauh) May 13, 2019