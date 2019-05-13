Hysterical! Protest of future president de Blasio blabbering about the GND

By
S.Noble
-
0

This is hysterical! The last tweets are the best. Commie Mayor Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, gave his Green New Deal speech in the Trump Tower lobby Monday. He talked about how every building has to be retrofitted by 2030. If building owners don’t retrofit, they will face millions in fines. He especially used Trump as an example.

Warren’s ruining New York City and wants to do for the country what he’s done for the city. That isn’t the story though. That’s a story for another time. The story today is about a dozen or so protesters going up and down the escalator behind him blaring music and holding up signs during his ridiculous speech.

An LGBT Trump supporter made the descent with a rainbow flag. Others had signs that read, Trump 2020, Worst Mayor Ever, Failed Mayor, and so on.

