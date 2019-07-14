ICE firebomber’s ‘manifesto’! Inflamed by AOC’s ‘concentration camp’ lie?

Some Antifa and the right-wing Oathkeepers claim the included 3-page document is Willem Van Spronsen’s goodbye letter which some have labeled a manifesto. Van Spronsen is the self-confessed anarchist and Antifa who tried to firebomb an ICE facility in Tacoma.

In the letter, he urges the violent anarchists to arm themselves with guns and expand the fight.

He appears to have launched his suicide mission over the “concentration camps.” He apparently believed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s bizarre rhetoric and acted on it. If we are to believe that rhetoric causes this violence as the left insists, then ‘the Squad’ and their rhetoric is to blame.

Some of his comments:

“evil says concentration camps for folks deemed lesser are necessary.”

“In these days of highly profitable detention/concentration camps and a battle over the semantics.” At another point, he condemns so-called “for-profit detention camps.”

“Detention camps are an abomination.”

At one point, he calls for “patriots” to stand against the travesty of detention camps.

He clearly responded to AOC’s hateful rhetoric if we go by her standards and those of her comrades.

His Antifa comrades are paying homage to him here, there and everywhere. The hashtag Willem Van Spronsen is bringing out other Antifa who want to mimic him. Twitter has no problem with that. At least it’s not someone ‘dangerous’ like Paul Joseph Watson or Milo or Laura Loomer [sarcasm].

