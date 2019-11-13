Ice hockey commentator fired for saying new immigrants could wear poppies

BBC reported that prominent Canadian ice hockey commentator Don Cherry was fired for saying the wrong thing about new immigrants in reference to Remembrance Day poppies.

“Cherry complained on-air this weekend that he rarely sees people he believes to be newcomers wearing the symbol.

That led to his condemnation throughout hockey. Why?

And then he was fired.

Cherry said, “You people, you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple of bucks for a poppy or something like that. At least you can pay a couple of bucks for poppies. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”

What’s wrong with that and why can’t he say it?

People should assimilate if they want to move to a different country.

After he was fired, Cherry said, “I have just learned I’ve been fired by Sportsnet for comments made on Coach’s Corner Nov. 9. No problem.”

“I know what I said and I meant it. Everybody in Canada should wear a poppy to honour our fallen soldiers.

“I speak the truth and I walk the walk. I have visited the bases of the troops, been to Afghanistan with our brave soldiers at Christmas, been to cemeteries of our fallen around the world and honoured our fallen troops on Coach’s Corner.”

Don Cherry heroically stood his ground.

Was he wrong?